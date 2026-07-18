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Home > Health News > 7 Hydrating Foods To Eat During The Monsoon To Stay Healthy

7 Hydrating Foods To Eat During The Monsoon To Stay Healthy

Monsoon reduces thirst signals, causing unnoticed dehydration. Foods like bottle gourd, cucumber, watermelon, tomatoes, buttermilk, coconut water and leafy greens offer high water content and nutrients to stay hydrated and healthy.

Foods To Eat During The Monsoon Season. Image: AI
Foods To Eat During The Monsoon Season. Image: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 18:06 IST

Monsoon showers bring much-needed relief from the summer heat but also come with some health problems as many people start drinking less water in this season as they don’t feel thirsty. During the monsoon season, humidity plays tricks on the body’s signals, and without noticing, the body gets dehydrated. But you know what, water is not the only way to stay hydrated as there are many seasonal foods that contain higher water content along with the important nutrients that keep the body cool, energised and also protect the body from the infections that are more active during the monsoons. Here are the seven foods that you should add to your diet this rainy season. 

Bottle Gourd

The bottle gourd which is also known as lauki contains nearly 96% of water which makes it the most hydrating vegetable available in the market. It is light on the stomach, helps in digestion and is often recommended to eat during the rainy season because it doesn’t strain the gut the way heavier vegetables can.

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Cucumber

The most hydrating salad is the cucumber as it cools the body from the inside and helps to flush out the toxins from the body easily. It has high fibre and a lot of water content that supports digestion which tends to slow down during humid weather.

Watermelon

Even though watermelon is typically preferred in the summer seasons but it remains widely available during the early monsoon season too and it also offers excellent hydration. Watermelon is rich in Vitamin A and Vitamin C and both of these help to support immunity during a season when infections are common. 

Tomatoes

As tomatoes contain water and lycopene, which is an antioxidant known to support skin health, it is suggested to add them to soups, curries or even eat them raw. 

Buttermilk

A glass of spiced buttermilk, which is also known as chaas, does more than quench thirst as it aids digestion, replenishes electrolytes, and is gentle on a stomach that may already be sensitive due to seasonal changes.

Coconut Water

Coconut water remains one of nature’s best electrolyte drinks. It replenishes lost minerals, supports hydration, and is a much healthier alternative to sugary monsoon beverages like packaged juices.

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like spinach and lettuce carry high water content along with iron, fibre and other nutrients that keep energy levels stable. Washing them thoroughly before use is essential during the monsoon, given the higher risk of contamination.

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7 Hydrating Foods To Eat During The Monsoon To Stay Healthy

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7 Hydrating Foods To Eat During The Monsoon To Stay Healthy

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7 Hydrating Foods To Eat During The Monsoon To Stay Healthy
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