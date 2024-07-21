77 Needles Removed From Woman's Head After Surgery

A day after doctors at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Odisha’s Burla removed 70 needles from a sorcery victim’s skull, neurosurgeons retrieved another seven during a follow-up surgery on Saturday.

Director Bhabagrahi Rath said, “So far, 77 needles have been taken out from the woman’s head in two surgeries. Thankfully, the needles didn’t cause any bone injuries, but there are soft tissue injuries on her head.” The patient is under observation and will be checked for other issues she visited the sorcerer for, Rath added.

He noted that it is too early to assume the problems were psychological and emphasized the need for a thorough diagnosis.

The woman, referred from Bolangir to VIMSAR due to pain and infection risk, is out of danger but will stay under post-operative care for about a week.

On Thursday, Reshma Behera (19) from Ichgaon in Bolangir was admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital with a severe headache. A CT scan revealed multiple needles in her head.

Despite the initial removal of eight needles, her condition didn’t improve, prompting her referral to VIMSAR, where 70 more needles were removed.

Reshma, frequently ill since her mother’s death four years ago, sought help from a sorcerer in 2021. The family discovered the needles recently when Reshma complained of pain.

The fraudulent doctor has been arrested, and Kantabanji police are investigating if there were other victims subjected to needle piercing by the accused.