8 Reasons Why Indians Are Prone To Mouth And Neck Cancer

Head and neck cancers are particularly common in India because of some specific reasons like social practices, life style, and factors in the environment. Here are some of the primary reasons for the high incidence of these cancers in India

Tobacco Use-

Tobacco chewing and smoking in eastern India are also recognized as one of the main causes of head and neck cancers. The population that uses smoking accessories such as gutka, Pan masala, and betel quid as well as the ones who smoke are also many. This compounds pose a very huge risk of cancers in the head and neck region and specifically in the oral cavity and throat.

Alcohol Consumption-

Another cause is alcohol, which is widely considered to be a significant risk factor in the development of such cancers. Excessive drinking or taking alcohol for long time is a understood cause of cancer to the cells in the mouth and throat.

Diet and Nutrition-

The evidence shows that limit access to fruits and vegetables, which contain vitamins, antioxidants and other protection against the development of cancers. Malnutrition compromises immunity and slows the efflux of fixed tissues, which are damaged or differentiated normally.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infection-

HPV is apparently related to oropharyngeal cancers, especially when caused by HPV-16 and HPV-18. The fact is that at the present times the number of HPV-related neoplasms is rising worldwide, including in India.

Occupational Exposures:

Some occupations with direct contact with cancer causing agents for examples asbestos, wood dust, and chemicals which are utilized in organizations; leads to Head and Neck Cancers.

Socioeconomic Factors-

Morbidity rates of cancer may remain high in some regions of India, mainly due to inadequate availability of health care facilities and screening programs to enable early cancer detection and management, often leading to Stages 3 and 4 that are difficult to cure. Lemess SES correlated with higher risk factor exposure to tobacco, alcohol and poor diet.

Genetic Predisposition:

There may be also an inherited predisposition gene that would make some groups of people susceptible to head and neck cancer.

Cultural Practices:

Some culture to do with food stuff include chewing of areca nut which is popular in India and this greatly influences the dental and oral cancers. Risk is significantly higher when areca nut is chewed alone or when it is consumed along with tobacco.

Here are three effective tips to reduce the risk of these cancers-

Awareness Campaigns:

Advise and implement a series of large-scale social marketing interventions informing people of the vices of tobacco and/or alcohol products. Emphasize on the unique adverse effects connected with smokeless tobacco products that are widely consumed in India.

Access to Healthy Foods:

Increase supply of quality and healthy foods and to make it accessible in urban and rural settings. This can include subsidization from local government or local agricultural cooperation, communal gardening, and buying local produce from farmers.

Screening Programs:

Screening for these cancers should be incorporated into routine checkups, especially for patients in high-risk groups. It is notable that mobile screening units can cover targeted areas with populations at risk of breast cancer.

In order to address the given factors of cancer, public health measures to control and decrease tobacco and alcohol consumption, improve diet, and nutritional intake, enhance awareness of the disease, introduce HPV vaccine, and improve the oncostry and screening as well as improve access to health care services.

