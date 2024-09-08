How Low-Impact Yoga Helps Older Women With Urinary Incontinence

A new study from Stanford Medicine and the University of California, San Francisco, highlights the benefits of low-impact exercise, including yoga

A new study from Stanford Medicine and the University of California, San Francisco, highlights the benefits of low-impact exercise, including yoga, for older women dealing with urinary incontinence. The research is part of a broader effort to explore affordable, low-risk treatments for this common age-related issue.

Study Findings

Over a 12-week period, participants in the study engaged in either a low-impact yoga program or a physical conditioning control group. The results showed significant improvements:

Women in the yoga group experienced approximately 65% fewer incontinence episodes.

The control group, which focused on stretching and strengthening, saw similar reductions.

The benefits from both types of exercise were comparable to those provided by incontinence medications.

Details of the Yoga Program

The program included 16 hatha yoga poses aimed at strengthening the pelvic floor and consisted of two 90-minute sessions per week. Participants were also encouraged to practice for at least one additional hour per week.

Comparison with Control Group

Participants in the control group attended similar-length sessions focused on nonspecific stretching and strengthening exercises, which did not target the pelvic floor. Both groups kept practice logs to track their activities and improvements.

MUST READ: Breakthrough Research Enhances Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Impact of Exercise on Incontinence

At the study’s start, participants averaged 3.4 episodes of urinary incontinence per day, with 1.9 episodes categorized as urgency incontinence and 1.4 as stress incontinence. By the end of the study, the yoga group saw a reduction of 2.3 episodes per day, while the control group saw a reduction of 1.9 episodes per day. Both treatments effectively reduced episodes by around 60%.

Broader Implications

The study underscores the potential of exercise, specifically yoga, as an effective and low-risk treatment for urinary incontinence.

Additional Insights

Urinary incontinence affects over half of middle-aged women and up to 80% of those over 80. It can lead to social isolation, falls, and other health issues. Effective management is crucial for maintaining quality of life and independence.

Takeaway

For older women experiencing urinary incontinence, low-impact yoga and exercise offer promising, accessible options. These treatments provide a valuable alternative to medications and contribute to overall health improvements. For those interested, looking into low-impact Iyengar yoga or similar classes in the community or online is recommended.

ALSO READ: Health Ministry Endorses New Six-Month Regimen For Treating Multi-Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis