Acidity, Anxiety & Answer Sheets: Doctors Decode The Exam Season Stomach Burn

Stress can cause the body to release hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which increase stomach acid production. Dr. Mukesh Kumar, a Consultant Gastroenterologist, highlights that poor eating habits combined with stress can lead to symptoms like heartburn, bloating, and indigestion. Over time, this can worsen if not addressed.

Exams can lead to stress and anxiety in children, often manifesting as stomach problems. This is because our intestines are highly connected to our nervous system, with a significant number of nerve cells controlling digestion. Stress, particularly during exams, can trigger symptoms like stomach cramps, diarrhea, constipation, or acid reflux, which may result in heartburn.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dr. Srikanth K P, a Consultant in Paediatric Gastroenterology, explains that stress can interfere with the digestive process, making the intestines either too slow or too fast. Acid reflux is common, causing a burning sensation in the chest or abdomen.

Stress Management for Students

To ease stress-related digestive issues, Dr. Srikanth recommends light, home-cooked meals that avoid processed or deep-fried foods. Skipping meals should be avoided as both fasting and lack of sleep can exacerbate stress. Ensuring hydration (1.5 – 2.5 liters of water daily) and maintaining a regular sleep schedule is crucial for digestive health.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Stress Triggers Acidity

Stress can cause the body to release hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which increase stomach acid production. Dr. Mukesh Kumar, a Consultant Gastroenterologist, highlights that poor eating habits combined with stress can lead to symptoms like heartburn, bloating, and indigestion. Over time, this can worsen if not addressed.

Common Triggers for Acidity:

Skipping meals

Overconsumption of caffeine (tea, coffee, energy drinks)

Junk food and spicy snacks

Lack of sleep

Anxiety, which heightens stomach sensitivity

Tips to Prevent Acidity During Exams:

Timely meals: Stick to small, regular meals.

Stick to small, regular meals. Hydration: Drink water, and avoid sodas and excessive caffeine.

Drink water, and avoid sodas and excessive caffeine. Healthy eating: Incorporate fiber-rich fruits, vegetables, and probiotics.

Incorporate fiber-rich fruits, vegetables, and probiotics. Avoid triggers: Cut back on spicy, oily, and fried foods.

Cut back on spicy, oily, and fried foods. Stress management: Practice deep breathing or light exercises.

Practice deep breathing or light exercises. Better sleep: A restful night helps maintain digestive balance and prevent acidity.

By following these practices, students can manage stress better and reduce the chances of stomach discomfort during exams.