Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Actor Arjun Kapoor Suffers From Hashimoto’s Disease: Here Are Causes And Treatment

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about his personal battle with Hashimoto’s disease, a condition that affects the thyroid gland.

Actor Arjun Kapoor Suffers From Hashimoto’s Disease: Here Are Causes And Treatment

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about his personal battle with Hashimoto’s disease, a condition that affects the thyroid gland. This autoimmune disorder, also known as chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis, occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid, disrupting the hormones it produces. This leads to several physical changes, including unexpected weight gain.

Understanding Hashimoto’s Disease

Hashimoto’s disease, named after Dr. Hakaru Hashimoto who first identified it in 1912, is a chronic condition that causes the thyroid to become underactive. As a result, the thyroid fails to produce enough hormones, slowing down metabolism. A slower metabolism means that the body burns fewer calories, which can result in weight gain. This condition affects multiple systems in the body, requiring long-term management.

In this disorder, the immune system mistakenly targets the thyroid gland, leading to inflammation and eventual destruction of thyroid tissue. This damage impairs the thyroid’s ability to produce essential hormones, like T3 and T4.

Causes and Risk Factors

Hashimoto’s disease is thought to be triggered by a combination of genetic, environmental, and hormonal factors. While anyone can develop the condition, it is more common in women and those of middle age. Kapoor mentioned that the condition runs in his family, highlighting the genetic link. Those with a family history of thyroid disorders or autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, Type 1 diabetes, or lupus, are more likely to develop Hashimoto’s. Environmental factors like excessive iodine intake, radiation exposure, and viral infections can also contribute to its onset, while hormonal changes, particularly in women during pregnancy and menopause, may act as triggers.

Recognizing the Symptoms and Managing Hashimoto’s

Symptoms of Hashimoto’s disease can take years to appear and are often subtle at first. Common complaints include fatigue, weight gain, sensitivity to cold, dry skin, brittle nails, hair loss, muscle and joint pain, and depression. Some people may also experience constipation or notice swelling in the neck due to an enlarged thyroid.

While there is no cure for Hashimoto’s, the condition can be managed through thyroid hormone replacement therapy, typically with synthetic hormones like levothyroxine. Regular monitoring of hormone levels, including TSH, T3, and T4, is crucial to adjusting treatment as needed. Elevated TSH levels, coupled with low T3 and T4 levels, are common in this condition. Testing for thyroid peroxidase antibodies (TPO antibodies) helps confirm autoimmune activity against the thyroid.

Read More: Ranveer-Deepika’s Two Months Old Daughter Dua Is Already Up For Her First Adventure- Gets Clicked With Parents At Airport

Filed under

Actor Arjun Kapoor Arjun Kapoor Hashimoto’s disease Hashimoto’s disease causes Hashimoto’s disease treatment
Advertisement

Also Read

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan Before Birth Anniversary

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan...

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov 13

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov...

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s WHY

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s...

Entertainment

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef Eating By Ex-Boyfriend

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox