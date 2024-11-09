Actor Arjun Kapoor Suffers From Hashimoto’s Disease: Here Are Causes And Treatment

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about his personal battle with Hashimoto’s disease, a condition that affects the thyroid gland. This autoimmune disorder, also known as chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis, occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid, disrupting the hormones it produces. This leads to several physical changes, including unexpected weight gain.

Understanding Hashimoto’s Disease

Hashimoto’s disease, named after Dr. Hakaru Hashimoto who first identified it in 1912, is a chronic condition that causes the thyroid to become underactive. As a result, the thyroid fails to produce enough hormones, slowing down metabolism. A slower metabolism means that the body burns fewer calories, which can result in weight gain. This condition affects multiple systems in the body, requiring long-term management.

In this disorder, the immune system mistakenly targets the thyroid gland, leading to inflammation and eventual destruction of thyroid tissue. This damage impairs the thyroid’s ability to produce essential hormones, like T3 and T4.

Causes and Risk Factors

Hashimoto’s disease is thought to be triggered by a combination of genetic, environmental, and hormonal factors. While anyone can develop the condition, it is more common in women and those of middle age. Kapoor mentioned that the condition runs in his family, highlighting the genetic link. Those with a family history of thyroid disorders or autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, Type 1 diabetes, or lupus, are more likely to develop Hashimoto’s. Environmental factors like excessive iodine intake, radiation exposure, and viral infections can also contribute to its onset, while hormonal changes, particularly in women during pregnancy and menopause, may act as triggers.

Recognizing the Symptoms and Managing Hashimoto’s

Symptoms of Hashimoto’s disease can take years to appear and are often subtle at first. Common complaints include fatigue, weight gain, sensitivity to cold, dry skin, brittle nails, hair loss, muscle and joint pain, and depression. Some people may also experience constipation or notice swelling in the neck due to an enlarged thyroid.

While there is no cure for Hashimoto’s, the condition can be managed through thyroid hormone replacement therapy, typically with synthetic hormones like levothyroxine. Regular monitoring of hormone levels, including TSH, T3, and T4, is crucial to adjusting treatment as needed. Elevated TSH levels, coupled with low T3 and T4 levels, are common in this condition. Testing for thyroid peroxidase antibodies (TPO antibodies) helps confirm autoimmune activity against the thyroid.

