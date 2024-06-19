Air Pollution Second Leading Cause Of Death In Children Under 5 Across South Asia, After Malnutrition: State Of Global Air Report

Air pollution and pollution, in general, are one of the major reasons for the deteriorating quality of the climate and its subsequent declining state. But it’s not just the climate that is getting affected it is taking its toll on our young ones. According to the State of Global Air report a staggering 1.6 lakh children who were under the age of 5 may have died in India due to the issue of rising air pollution.

South Asian And African Regions Face The Worst

In South Asia, the death rate of children under 5 associated with air pollution is estimated at 164 per 100,000, whereas the global average stands at 108 per 100,000, according to figures derived from the Global Burden of Disease. In 2021 the maximum number of deaths related to air pollution were recorded in India at 169,400 deaths, Nigeria at 114,100 deaths, Pakistan at 68,100, Ethiopia at 31,100 and Bangladesh at 19,100 deaths.

“Some of the greatest health impacts of air pollution are seen in children. Children are uniquely vulnerable to air pollution and the damage from air pollution can start in the womb, with health effects that last a lifetime. For example, children inhale more air per kilogramme of body weight and absorb more pollutants relative to adults while their lungs, bodies and brains are still developing,” the report said.

Air pollution is also causing defects in children during their birth such as premature birth, low birth weight, asthma and chronic lung diseases. A staggering 2,60,600 deaths of children under the age of 5 were related to exposure towards air pollution, which makes it the second largest leading risk of deaths occurring in this age group in the South-Asian region after malnutrition.

Key Highlights From The Report

According to the report from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, based on data from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD 2021), despite advancements, deaths of children under five due to air pollution remain notably elevated in certain regions, notably South Asia and East, West, Central, and Southern Africa.

The report highlights that exposure to air pollution in young children contributes to conditions such as pneumonia and lower respiratory tract infections, which account for 1 in 5 child deaths worldwide. Additionally, it identifies asthma as the most prevalent chronic respiratory ailment among older children

In 2021, global deaths attributable to air pollution from PM2.5 (fine particulate matter) and ozone were estimated at 8.1 million, constituting approximately 12% of total global deaths. PM2.5, which includes both ambient and household sources, is the leading contributor to the worldwide burden of air pollution-related diseases, causing 7.8 million deaths—equivalent to more than 90% of the total.

India and China, with populations exceeding 1 billion each, collectively bear a significant portion of this global burden. India reported 2.1 million deaths, while China reported 2.3 million deaths, together accounting for 54% of the total global disease burden attributable to air pollution.

“Overall, 2021 saw more deaths linked to air pollution than were estimated for any previous year, indicating the disease burden of air pollution has continued to rise,” the report concluded.

“Despite progress in maternal and child health, every day almost 2,000 children under five years of age die because of health impacts linked to air pollution,” UNICEF deputy executive director Kitty van der Heijden said on Wednesday.

“Our inaction is having profound effects on the next generation, with lifelong health and wellbeing impacts. The global urgency is undeniable. It is imperative governments and businesses consider these estimates and locally available data and use it to inform meaningful, child-focused action to reduce air pollution and protect children’s health,” van der Heijden said.

Although the report did point out a 53% decline in the death rate of children under five, crediting largely the efforts aimed at expanding access to clean energy for cooking, as well as an improved healthcare infrastructure, availability of nutrition and the rising awareness about the health risks associated with exposure to household air pollution.

ALSO READ: Heatwave Alert: 5 Fatalities In Delhi, 10 In Noida Due To Heat Exhaustion As Temperature Continues To Rise

Show Full Article