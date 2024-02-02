All about cervical cancer vaccination that got special attention in Budget 2024

The Budget 2024 included a push for cervical cancer, the second most common cancer diagnosed in women in India. Nirmala Sitharaman, the minister of finance, declared on Thursday that girls would receive a cervical cancer vaccine. During her Budget speech, the Finance Minister declared, “Our government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years to prevent cervical cancer.”

511.4 million women in India who are 15 years of age or older are at high risk of getting cervical cancer. There are specific forms of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) that cause cervical cancer. There are 200 related viruses in the HPV group. Cervical cancer is among the several cancers that can be brought on by high-risk HPVs. It is common and sexually transmitted to contract HPV.

Almost everyone who engages in sexual activity has had HPV at some point in their lives, according to the World Health Organization. While the majority of HPV infections are benign and can be treated by the body’s immune system, some infections have the potential to last.

SYMPTOMS OF CERVICAL CANCER

Cervical cancer symptoms might not be noticeable in its early stages. Warning signs, however, may appear as the disease worsens and include unusual vaginal bleeding, including post-coital bleeding, bleeding during periods or after menopause, watery or foul-smelling vaginal discharge, and pelvic pain, particularly during sexual activity.

ALL ABOUT CERVICAL CANCER VACCINES

The disease known as cervical cancer is treatable and preventable. Effective management and cure are possible if it is discovered early. Vaccination programs represent one means of preventing cervical cancer.

According to Dr Vigyan Mishra, Chief of Lab-Neuberg Diagnostics, Noida, “Regular vaccination is a proactive step in reducing the risk of cervical cancer. Through widespread vaccination efforts, we can contribute to a future where cervical cancer becomes a preventable condition.”

Internationally available vaccines

Cervarix (bivalent): Approximately 70% of cervical cancers are caused by two high-risk HPV types (16 and 18), which are protected against by this vaccine. For females 9 to 14 years old, a two-dose schedule is usually advised.

Gardasil (quadrivalent): The four HPV types (16, 18, 6, and 11) are covered by this vaccine. The other varieties provide defense against vaginal warts. Females between the ages of 9 and 26 are advised to receive Gardasil, which can be administered in two or three doses based on age. A dose of Gardasil-4 costs approximately Rs 3,957.

India-made vaccine

Cervavac (quadrivalent): Launched in January 2023, this is India’s first domestic HPV vaccine. It was created and produced by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). Like Gardasil, it targets the same four types of HPV.

Cervavac is anticipated to be less expensive than the foreign alternatives and is presently being evaluated for inclusion in the national immunization program. The estimated price range is Rs 200–400.

WHEN SHOULD YOU GET VACCINATED?

Prior to engaging in any sexual activity is the ideal time to receive a cervical cancer vaccination. This means that in order to protect high-risk HPVs from developing cancer, young girls between the ages of 9 and 14 should get vaccinated.