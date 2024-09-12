Anemia Reduction In Teens: Siddha Drug Combination Proves Effective

A recent study published in the Indian Journal of Traditional Knowledge (IJTK) by the PHI-Public Health Initiative has highlighted the efficacy of Siddha medicine in treating anemia among adolescent girls. The Ministry of AYUSH released this information in a press statement.

The study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of Siddha drugs in combating anemia, a significant public health issue. The research was conducted by leading Siddha institutions, including:

National Institute of Siddha (NIS), Ministry of AYUSH

Xavier Research Foundation, Tamil Nadu

Velumailu Siddha Medical College and Hospital, Tamil Nadu

Key Findings

The researchers investigated the effects of a Siddha drug combination known as ABMN, which includes:

Annapeticenturam

Bavana katukkay

Matulai manappaku

Nellikkay lekiyam

The study involved 2,648 adolescent girls, with 2,300 successfully completing the 45-day treatment program. Prior to starting the program, participants received deworming treatment using Cuntaivarral curanam.

Assessment and Results

Clinical symptoms such as shortness of breath, tiredness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, and pale skin were assessed before and after the program. Hemoglobin and biochemical tests were also conducted.

According to WHO guidelines:

Severe anemia: Hemoglobin level below 8.0 mg/dl

Moderate anemia: Hemoglobin level between 8.0 to 10.9 mg/dl

Mild anemia: Hemoglobin level between 11.0 to 11.9 mg/dl

The study reported that ABMN treatment led to:

Significant reduction in anemia-related clinical symptoms (e.g., fatigue, hair loss, headaches, menstrual irregularities)

Improvement in hemoglobin levels, Packed Cell Volume (PCV), Mean Corpuscular Volume (MCV), and Mean Corpuscular Hemoglobin (MCH)

A subset of 283 girls underwent laboratory investigations, confirming the positive impact of ABMN on anemia indicators.

Expert Commentary

Meenakumari, Director of the National Institute of Siddha and a senior author of the study, emphasized the significance of Siddha medicine in public health. She stated that Siddha drugs provide a cost-effective and accessible treatment option, contributing positively to public health initiatives.

“Siddha medicine plays a notable role in public health initiatives of the Ministry of AYUSH. The awareness created among adolescent girls, dietary advice, and preventive care provided to them, alongside Siddha drug treatment, have proven beneficial for anemia patients. Hence, Siddha drugs can contribute significantly to public health by offering cost-effective and accessible treatment,” she said.

The study underscores the potential of Siddha medicine as an effective treatment for anemia in adolescent girls. With promising results, Siddha drugs offer a valuable addition to public health strategies aimed at tackling anemia.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

