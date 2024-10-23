Are Birth Control Pills Changing Your Brain? This Scientist Scanned Hers 75 Times to Find Out!

Hormonal birth control pills have been widely regarded as safe and effective since their introduction in the 1960s; however, many uncertainties remain.

Birth Control Pills: Carina Heller, a neuroscientist from the University of Minnesota, has devised an innovative method to contribute to scientific research by offering her own brain for study while still alive.

Heller aimed to better understand the effects of birth control pills on the brain, leading her to undergo 75 MRI sessions. She explained that the process wasn’t too difficult because she was highly motivated by the study’s purpose and enthusiastic about the findings it could yield.

Lack of research on women’s brains

Heller’s goal is to make her brain data accessible to other scientists, as she believes there is a significant lack of research on women’s brains, particularly in relation to the neurological effects of oral contraceptives. She noted that despite the long history of birth control use, the field remains under-researched.

While hormonal birth control pills have been widely regarded as safe and effective since their introduction in the 1960s, many uncertainties remain. Heller pointed out that some women experience depression or anxiety with oral contraceptives, while others thrive, sparking her curiosity about these varied responses.

Relationship between birth control pills and mental health

However, her search for studies on this topic revealed only a few hundred papers addressing the relationship between oral contraceptives and mental health or MRI results—an insufficient number given the widespread use of these medications.

Heller emphasized that the issue extends beyond her research, as biomedical studies have historically treated women as smaller versions of men, often overlooking the unique aspects of female biology. With the limited amount of published research, Heller and her team decided that conducting the study themselves was the most efficient approach.

Throughout the research, Heller underwent MRI scans 25 times over three five-week intervals—before starting birth control, after three months of using it, and again three months after discontinuing it. To stay calm and still during the scans, she occupied her time by watching familiar shows.

Birth control pills and menstrual cycles

While Heller’s study follows a long tradition of scientists experimenting on themselves, experts warn of the limitations inherent in such research. Although her case provides valuable insights, the data reflects only one person’s experience, making it challenging to generalize findings.

Heller and her team are in the early stages of analyzing their data. Preliminary results indicate that her brain’s volume and connectivity between regions fluctuated across her menstrual cycles and slightly declined while she was on the pill. However, Heller stresses that it’s too soon to draw definitive conclusions, viewing these initial observations as a foundation for future studies.

