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Home > Health News > Are Regular Doses Of Metformin Harmful? This Widely-Used Diabetes Drug Not Only Impacts Your Blood Sugar Level But Also Affects Your Brain, Here’s What You Need To Know

Are Regular Doses Of Metformin Harmful? This Widely-Used Diabetes Drug Not Only Impacts Your Blood Sugar Level But Also Affects Your Brain, Here’s What You Need To Know

For over six decades, Metformin has remained the go-to treatment for Type 2 Diabetes, valued for its affordability, reliability, and strong safety record.

Metformin (Photo: freepik)
Metformin (Photo: freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 26, 2026 14:57:02 IST

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Are Regular Doses Of Metformin Harmful? This Widely-Used Diabetes Drug Not Only Impacts Your Blood Sugar Level But Also Affects Your Brain, Here’s What You Need To Know

For over six decades, Metformin has remained the go-to treatment for Type 2 Diabetes, valued for its affordability, reliability, and strong safety record. However, a new study published in Science Advances by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and international collaborators has revealed an unexpected mechanism: the drug may act directly on the brain, opening up possibilities for new treatment approaches, as reported by Science Alert.

The researchers found that metformin suppresses a protein called Rap1 in a brain region responsible for regulating energy balance and glucose levels. They also observed that specific nerve cells, known as SF1 neurons, become active when the drug is introduced into the brain, suggesting these cells play a key role in how metformin works.

Traditionally, metformin has been understood to control blood sugar by reducing glucose production in the liver and improving the body’s response to insulin. But according to Makoto Fukuda, associate professor at Baylor and the study’s lead author, the brain may also play a significant role. He noted that while earlier research focused on the liver and gut, the brain is widely recognized as a central regulator of whole-body glucose metabolism, prompting the team to investigate its involvement.

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The findings show that the brain responds to much lower concentrations of metformin compared to the liver or intestines, highlighting its sensitivity to the drug. This suggests that metformin’s effects are more widespread than previously thought, acting across multiple systems in the body.

Beyond diabetes control, metformin has also been linked to additional health benefits. It is considered a potential “gerotherapeutic,” meaning it may help slow aspects of aging. Studies suggest it can reduce DNA damage, support genes associated with longevity, and even slow brain aging. Some research has also indicated it could lower the risk of complications such as Long COVID.

In a 2025 study involving more than 400 postmenopausal women, scientists compared metformin with Sulfonylurea, another diabetes treatment. Insights from such research could help doctors make more informed decisions about using metformin beyond its traditional role, while also enhancing its safety profile.

Overall, this discovery reshapes our understanding of metformin. Rather than acting only in the liver or gut, it also appears to influence the brain—potentially paving the way for more targeted and effective diabetes therapies in the future.

ALSO READ:  Who Is Amos Yee? Child Sex Offender Offered $10,000 Bail For Fleeing From Singapore Without Valid Permit For More Than 9 Years

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Are Regular Doses Of Metformin Harmful? This Widely-Used Diabetes Drug Not Only Impacts Your Blood Sugar Level But Also Affects Your Brain, Here’s What You Need To Know

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Are Regular Doses Of Metformin Harmful? This Widely-Used Diabetes Drug Not Only Impacts Your Blood Sugar Level But Also Affects Your Brain, Here’s What You Need To Know
Are Regular Doses Of Metformin Harmful? This Widely-Used Diabetes Drug Not Only Impacts Your Blood Sugar Level But Also Affects Your Brain, Here’s What You Need To Know
Are Regular Doses Of Metformin Harmful? This Widely-Used Diabetes Drug Not Only Impacts Your Blood Sugar Level But Also Affects Your Brain, Here’s What You Need To Know
Are Regular Doses Of Metformin Harmful? This Widely-Used Diabetes Drug Not Only Impacts Your Blood Sugar Level But Also Affects Your Brain, Here’s What You Need To Know

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