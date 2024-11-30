Art Teacher Dies Of Rabies: Here’s What You Need To Know About The Symptoms and Precautions

Leah Seneng, an art teacher from California aged 60 years old, was bitten by a bat in the classroom of Byrant Middle School in Dos Palos, California. The incident happened during mid-October when she tried to safely remove the bat from the classroom to take it outside. During this time, while scooping the bat, she got bitten by it without knowing she was exposing herself to the deadly rabies virus.

Even after getting bitten, Seneng showed no symptoms of illness for several weeks. But after about a month, she fell severely ill and was taken to the hospital by her daughter. The health officials put her into a coma quickly, but after four days, on November 22, she died from the rabies infection.

Fresno County health officials confirmed the death but did not immediately release the victim’s name. A close friend of Seneng’s later identified her as the victim, sharing that she had been a kind-hearted and dedicated teacher who always tried to do the right thing by safely removing the bat without causing harm.

What is Rabies: Symptoms and Precautions

Rabies is a fatal illness caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system, leading to central nervous system disease and, without timely medical intervention, death. The disease is most typically spread through bites or scratches from animals infected with the virus, primarily bats in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, human rabies symptoms commonly start at the site of the animal bite with signs of fever, headache, and weakness, while progressing eventually to more intense symptoms that include agitation, confusion, and difficulty swallowing. Once a person shows symptoms of rabies, it is virtually always fatal.

The case of Seneng has made many aware that immediate precautions must be taken when bitten or scratched by an animal suspected of having rabies. The CDC urges any individual exposed to rabies to seek medical attention immediately because treatment with a rabies vaccine is administered quickly and can prevent the progression of the virus.

This tragic incident is one reminder of the risks associated with interaction with wild animals. While rabies in humans occurs infrequently, it drives the point across to be careful and alert when exposed to wild animals as well as ensure the vaccinations of their pets, in this case, rabies vaccination.

