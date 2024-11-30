Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Art Teacher Dies Of Rabies: Here’s What You Need To Know About The Symptoms and Precautions

Rabies is a fatal illness caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system, leading to central nervous system disease and, without timely medical intervention, death.

Art Teacher Dies Of Rabies: Here’s What You Need To Know About The Symptoms and Precautions

Leah Seneng, an art teacher from California aged 60 years old, was bitten by a bat in the classroom of Byrant Middle School in Dos Palos, California. The incident happened during mid-October when she tried to safely remove the bat from the classroom to take it outside. During this time, while scooping the bat, she got bitten by it without knowing she was exposing herself to the deadly rabies virus.

Even after getting bitten, Seneng showed no symptoms of illness for several weeks. But after about a month, she fell severely ill and was taken to the hospital by her daughter. The health officials put her into a coma quickly, but after four days, on November 22, she died from the rabies infection.

Fresno County health officials confirmed the death but did not immediately release the victim’s name. A close friend of Seneng’s later identified her as the victim, sharing that she had been a kind-hearted and dedicated teacher who always tried to do the right thing by safely removing the bat without causing harm.

What is Rabies: Symptoms and Precautions

Rabies is a fatal illness caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system, leading to central nervous system disease and, without timely medical intervention, death. The disease is most typically spread through bites or scratches from animals infected with the virus, primarily bats in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, human rabies symptoms commonly start at the site of the animal bite with signs of fever, headache, and weakness, while progressing eventually to more intense symptoms that include agitation, confusion, and difficulty swallowing. Once a person shows symptoms of rabies, it is virtually always fatal.

The case of Seneng has made many aware that immediate precautions must be taken when bitten or scratched by an animal suspected of having rabies. The CDC urges any individual exposed to rabies to seek medical attention immediately because treatment with a rabies vaccine is administered quickly and can prevent the progression of the virus.

This tragic incident is one reminder of the risks associated with interaction with wild animals. While rabies in humans occurs infrequently, it drives the point across to be careful and alert when exposed to wild animals as well as ensure the vaccinations of their pets, in this case, rabies vaccination.

ALSO READ: Eye Damage? The Impact Of Air Pollution On Health

Filed under

bat bites Rabies

Advertisement

Also Read

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After Legal Defeat

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After...

Cyclone Fengal: Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds To Hit Tamil Nadu And Puducherry – What To Expect

Cyclone Fengal: Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds To Hit Tamil Nadu And Puducherry – What To...

Indian Student Shot Dead In Chicago, Went To US To Pursue MBA

Indian Student Shot Dead In Chicago, Went To US To Pursue MBA

Cyclone Fengal Hits Chennai: Airport Shutdown, Flooded Roads, And Free Food At Amma Canteens

Cyclone Fengal Hits Chennai: Airport Shutdown, Flooded Roads, And Free Food At Amma Canteens

Chennai Faces Severe Waterlogging: 134 Areas Affected, Subways Shut Due To Heavy Rains—CHECK IT OUT HERE

Chennai Faces Severe Waterlogging: 134 Areas Affected, Subways Shut Due To Heavy Rains—CHECK IT OUT...

Entertainment

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After Legal Defeat

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours In São Paulo

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

ADOR ‘Mistreated’ New Jeans? Here’s WHAT Kpop Girl Group Says Amid Split From Agency

ADOR ‘Mistreated’ New Jeans? Here’s WHAT Kpop Girl Group Says Amid Split From Agency

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox