The peak of COVID-19 in Delhi could be over. Delhi imposed a night curfew as an ‘emergency measure’ When the positivity rate crossed the 5%-mark. WHO has assured 5% mark is ideal for an outbreak as under control. No new limitation has been forced for the current week. Auto-action plan is an absolute necessity under obscure conditions.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “We have already seen cases peak in Delhi”, with the growing consensus that the peak of this deadly and disastrous wave in Delhi could be over. The Delhi government has taken a number of steps to take control with the exponential rise of Covid-19 cases. When the positivity rate crossed the 5%-mark, imposed a night curfew as an ‘emergency measure’ on April 6 with the report of 3,548 cases, 15 deaths and a positivity rate of 5.54% on April 5.

The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, said “In Delhi, the Corona cases are going down, the second wave of Corona is showing signs of weakening”, when Delhi recorded on May 11, the downward trend in terms of fresh cases of 12,481 and positivity rate of 17.76% which initially reported its highest ever number of fresh cases on April 20, with 28,395 cases and positivity rate at 32.82%.

As the government was really worried when the positivity rate – a measure of the number of positive cases from those tested – crossed the five per cent mark, then WHO has assured that the 5% mark is ideal for an outbreak to be considered as under control.

The government has started to execute approaches to guarantee least association of individuals and to ensure that there are no social occasions to guarantee the downfall continues. While no new limitation has been forced for the current week, no current limitation has been lifted as well.

Individuals and economic activities are restricted in the lockdown with exclusions for those occupied with essential services and goods. Metro services are suspended and public transports have been instructed to cater just to essential service providers.

It is seen that an auto-action plan is an absolute necessity under obscure conditions to deteriorate at any point of time, as the country had seen Coronavirus surge very high in the past too, however, presumably because of the absence of preparedness.