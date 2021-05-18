India commenced Sputnik V’s rollout with the first dose being regulated in Hyderabad. The vaccine price will be around 1000 Rs a dose with GST being added. The possibility of prices to take a fall when the local supply begins. A group of international experts has hoisted their serious questions with regards to quality and accuracy of data.

The Indian partner of Russian Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that it has commenced Sputnik V’s rollout for India with the first dose being regulated in Hyderabad. Additionally, group of international experts has hoisted their serious questions with regards to quality and accuracy of data as well as a lack of transparency, about Sputnik V COVID vaccine roll out in India.

The company in a regulatory filing with the bourses said that the initial launch of the vaccine had commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was regulated in Hyderabad on Friday May 14, 2021.

The company also informed that the imported vaccine at present has been priced at Rs 948 per dose with an additional 5% GST to be charged on it, putting the price at around Rs 995.4, just under Rs 1000 a dose. It has also assured the possibility of prices to take a fall when the local supply begins.

The shipment of the doses according to Dr Reddy are to be expected over the months and subsequently, the supply of vaccine will commence from the Indian Manufacturing partners in coming days.

While India gears up with the roll out of Sputnik V, the international experts also mentioned about the restricted data saying that restricted access to data hampers trust in research and access to data underpinning study findings was imperative to check and confirm the findings claimed.

Scientists also expressed their regrets upon the fact that the full trial protocol and the reasons for making changes in the interim analyses as well as the primary outcome were not made public.

They also informed that the outcome of the primary phase is unclear which lacks several crucial information which includes the clinical parameters determining suspected Covid-19, diagnostic protocols used, when the PCR testing was done, what specific method was used, or how many amplification cycles were used.