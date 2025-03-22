Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Health»
  • ATHMA Expands To Africa: Narayana Health’s Digital Platform Revolutionizes Healthcare At AGC Tenwek Hospital

ATHMA Expands To Africa: Narayana Health’s Digital Platform Revolutionizes Healthcare At AGC Tenwek Hospital

Recently, ATHMA reached Africa, marking a major milestone in its global expansion. It has been successfully integrated into AGC Tenwek Hospital Cardiothoracic Centre (CTC) in Kenya.

ATHMA Expands To Africa: Narayana Health’s Digital Platform Revolutionizes Healthcare At AGC Tenwek Hospital


ATHMA, the digital healthcare platform developed by Narayana Health, is emerging as a game-changer with an investment of over ₹500 crores and two decades of dedicated research and development.

Recently, ATHMA reached Africa, marking a major milestone in its global expansion. It has been successfully integrated into AGC Tenwek Hospital Cardiothoracic Centre (CTC) in Kenya, reinforcing its vision of becoming the default digital healthcare platform worldwide, even in first-world countries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ATHMA’s Impact at AGC Tenwek Hospital

The Cardiothoracic Centre (CTC) at AGC Tenwek Hospital in Kenya is at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge healthcare solutions. Recognizing the importance of ICT in modern healthcare, the hospital leadership integrated ATHMA into its Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) to provide high-quality, technology-driven patient care.

A team of medical professionals at the CTC, including senior consultants, surgeons, pharmacists, and ICT specialists, has praised ATHMA for its ease of use, efficiency, and seamless functionality.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I have been involved in different electronic medical record systems through the years, and bar none, this one was the most straightforward,” said Dr. Carol Spears, Manager of Clinical Services at CTC.

During a benchmarking visit to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bangalore, India, CTC’s leadership, including Dr. Russ White and Dr. Lyle Joyce, witnessed a comprehensive demonstration of ATHMA’s capabilities. They were immediately impressed by its user-friendly interface and adaptability, realizing that ATHMA could be customized to meet CTC’s specific needs.

A Customizable and Agile Solution

ATHMA is highly flexible and adaptable, allowing healthcare facilities to personalize it according to their requirements.

Chairman of Narayana Health, Dr. Devi Shetty, emphasized that ATHMA was designed to be agile and responsive—a vision that aligns perfectly with CTC’s goal of implementing a seamless digital healthcare solution.

CTC ICT Lead Michael Elesha Ronald echoed this sentiment, calling ATHMA his “baby” after working on its implementation from the initial SRS stage to going live.

Empowering Healthcare Professionals

ATHMA is more than just an HMIS—it is a powerful tool that empowers healthcare providers by automating critical hospital functions, reducing paperwork, and improving patient care quality.

Here’s how ATHMA is making a difference at CTC:

Pharmacy & Inventory Management:

  • Nick Langat, Inventory Officer, shared that ATHMA ensures pharmaceuticals and consumables are always stocked, preventing shortages.
  • Nixon Gugi, the CTC Pharmacy Lead, confirmed that the system ensures smooth pharmaceutical operations.

Cardiac Care & ICU Management:

  • Julia Spriggle, a Cardiac ICU Nurse, noted that ATHMA makes it easy to document patient vitals, retrieve lab results, and track patient progress.
  • Damaris Rotunda, Nurse-in-Charge of the Cardiac Care Unit, highlighted how ATHMA streamlines patient follow-ups from surgery to discharge.

Medical Records & Lab Integration:

  • Karina, Lab Manager at CTC, found ATHMA’s integration smooth, allowing for fast test result processing and data tracking.
  • Dr. Carol Spears praised the platform’s ability to generate comprehensive reports and provide real-time updates.

With on-site and remote support, the hospital staff has adapted quickly to ATHMA, finding it intuitive and easy to use.

Core Values of ATHMA

Patient-Centric Innovations: Every feature is designed to enhance patient care and ensure better treatment outcomes.

Universal Healthcare Access: The platform is dedicated to democratizing healthcare, making top-quality medical services available to everyone, everywhere.

Empowering Healthcare Workers: ATHMA restores the joy of caregiving by simplifying tasks for doctors, nurses, and technicians.

Collaborative Growth: Developed in partnership with healthcare professionals, ATHMA is constantly evolving to meet the real-world needs of hospitals and clinics.

ALSO READ: Parkinson’s Disease Cases Expected to Double By 2050, Affecting 25 Millions Worldwide: Study

Filed under

Africa AGC Tenwek Hospital ATHMA

newsx

US Couple Wears Jeans and Plaid Shirts In A ‘Budget’ Wedding, Internet Trolls, ‘This Is...
newsx

ATHMA Expands To Africa: Narayana Health’s Digital Platform Revolutionizes Healthcare At AGC Tenwek Hospital
Will Shah Rukh Khan perfo

Will Shah Rukh Khan perform at the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony? Here’s What we know
newsx

What Is The ‘Second Ball’ Rule In IPL 2025? Here’s All Other Key Rule Changes

“Everytime Sachin Bats Is Magical”, Says Yuvraj Singh- A True Cricket Fan’s Praise
newsx

Woman Tries To Snatch MAGA Hat From Man In NYC Subway, Falls Flat On Her...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Couple Wears Jeans and Plaid Shirts In A ‘Budget’ Wedding, Internet Trolls, ‘This Is Depressing’

US Couple Wears Jeans and Plaid Shirts In A ‘Budget’ Wedding, Internet Trolls, ‘This Is...

Will Shah Rukh Khan perform at the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony? Here’s What we know

Will Shah Rukh Khan perform at the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony? Here’s What we know

What Is The ‘Second Ball’ Rule In IPL 2025? Here’s All Other Key Rule Changes

What Is The ‘Second Ball’ Rule In IPL 2025? Here’s All Other Key Rule Changes

“Everytime Sachin Bats Is Magical”, Says Yuvraj Singh- A True Cricket Fan’s Praise

“Everytime Sachin Bats Is Magical”, Says Yuvraj Singh- A True Cricket Fan’s Praise

Woman Tries To Snatch MAGA Hat From Man In NYC Subway, Falls Flat On Her Face| Watch Viral Video

Woman Tries To Snatch MAGA Hat From Man In NYC Subway, Falls Flat On Her...

Entertainment

Justin Baldoni Expands $400 Million Lawsuit To Include Former Publicist, Alleges She Shared Doctored Messages To Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni Expands $400 Million Lawsuit To Include Former Publicist, Alleges She Shared Doctored Messages To

Khakee- The Bengal Story Review: City Of Joy Is Depicted As City Of Bhoy, A Tale Of Power, Crime And Corruption

Khakee- The Bengal Story Review: City Of Joy Is Depicted As City Of Bhoy, A

L2 Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Didn’t Know Nikhat Khan Is Aamir Khan’s Sister

L2 Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Didn’t Know Nikhat Khan Is Aamir Khan’s Sister

How Did Jan Schwieterman Die? Good Burger Villain’s Death News Was Hidden From Fans For Close To A Month

How Did Jan Schwieterman Die? Good Burger Villain’s Death News Was Hidden From Fans For

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone?

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival