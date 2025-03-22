ATHMA Expands To Africa: Narayana Health’s Digital Platform Revolutionizes Healthcare At AGC Tenwek Hospital

Recently, ATHMA reached Africa, marking a major milestone in its global expansion. It has been successfully integrated into AGC Tenwek Hospital Cardiothoracic Centre (CTC) in Kenya.

ATHMA, the digital healthcare platform developed by Narayana Health, is emerging as a game-changer with an investment of over ₹500 crores and two decades of dedicated research and development.

Recently, ATHMA reached Africa, marking a major milestone in its global expansion. It has been successfully integrated into AGC Tenwek Hospital Cardiothoracic Centre (CTC) in Kenya, reinforcing its vision of becoming the default digital healthcare platform worldwide, even in first-world countries.

ATHMA’s Impact at AGC Tenwek Hospital

The Cardiothoracic Centre (CTC) at AGC Tenwek Hospital in Kenya is at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge healthcare solutions. Recognizing the importance of ICT in modern healthcare, the hospital leadership integrated ATHMA into its Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) to provide high-quality, technology-driven patient care.

A team of medical professionals at the CTC, including senior consultants, surgeons, pharmacists, and ICT specialists, has praised ATHMA for its ease of use, efficiency, and seamless functionality.

“I have been involved in different electronic medical record systems through the years, and bar none, this one was the most straightforward,” said Dr. Carol Spears, Manager of Clinical Services at CTC.

During a benchmarking visit to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bangalore, India, CTC’s leadership, including Dr. Russ White and Dr. Lyle Joyce, witnessed a comprehensive demonstration of ATHMA’s capabilities. They were immediately impressed by its user-friendly interface and adaptability, realizing that ATHMA could be customized to meet CTC’s specific needs.

A Customizable and Agile Solution

ATHMA is highly flexible and adaptable, allowing healthcare facilities to personalize it according to their requirements.

Chairman of Narayana Health, Dr. Devi Shetty, emphasized that ATHMA was designed to be agile and responsive—a vision that aligns perfectly with CTC’s goal of implementing a seamless digital healthcare solution.

CTC ICT Lead Michael Elesha Ronald echoed this sentiment, calling ATHMA his “baby” after working on its implementation from the initial SRS stage to going live.

Empowering Healthcare Professionals

ATHMA is more than just an HMIS—it is a powerful tool that empowers healthcare providers by automating critical hospital functions, reducing paperwork, and improving patient care quality.

Here’s how ATHMA is making a difference at CTC:

Pharmacy & Inventory Management:

Nick Langat, Inventory Officer, shared that ATHMA ensures pharmaceuticals and consumables are always stocked, preventing shortages.

Nixon Gugi, the CTC Pharmacy Lead, confirmed that the system ensures smooth pharmaceutical operations.

Cardiac Care & ICU Management:

Julia Spriggle, a Cardiac ICU Nurse, noted that ATHMA makes it easy to document patient vitals, retrieve lab results, and track patient progress.

Damaris Rotunda, Nurse-in-Charge of the Cardiac Care Unit, highlighted how ATHMA streamlines patient follow-ups from surgery to discharge.

Medical Records & Lab Integration:

Karina, Lab Manager at CTC, found ATHMA’s integration smooth, allowing for fast test result processing and data tracking.

Dr. Carol Spears praised the platform’s ability to generate comprehensive reports and provide real-time updates.

With on-site and remote support, the hospital staff has adapted quickly to ATHMA, finding it intuitive and easy to use.

Core Values of ATHMA

Patient-Centric Innovations: Every feature is designed to enhance patient care and ensure better treatment outcomes.

Universal Healthcare Access: The platform is dedicated to democratizing healthcare, making top-quality medical services available to everyone, everywhere.

Empowering Healthcare Workers: ATHMA restores the joy of caregiving by simplifying tasks for doctors, nurses, and technicians.

Collaborative Growth: Developed in partnership with healthcare professionals, ATHMA is constantly evolving to meet the real-world needs of hospitals and clinics.

