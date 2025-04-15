Autism Diagnoses In US Reach Record High, CDC Report Finds

A new CDC report reveals that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnoses among 8-year-olds in the U.S. have hit an all-time high, with one in 31 children now diagnosed. Experts attribute the rise to improved awareness, better screening, and broader diagnostic criteria.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnoses among 8-year-old children in the United States have reached their highest recorded level, according to a new report released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In 2022, an estimated one in 31 8-year-olds were diagnosed with ASD, a significant rise from one in 36 in 2020 and a dramatic increase from one in 150 in the year 2000.

Understanding the Rise

Medical professionals have previously told ABC News that the continued increase in diagnoses is largely the result of improved awareness, better access to screening and services, and a broader understanding of what constitutes autism spectrum disorder.

“There is a wider recognition and a better understanding of what is now understood as autism/ASD,” experts said. They also noted that the definition of autism has evolved over the years. A major shift occurred in 2013, when clinicians incorporated Asperger’s syndrome and similar conditions under the broader ASD umbrella, significantly expanding the diagnostic criteria.

Boys Diagnosed of Autism at Significantly Higher Rates

The CDC’s findings also reaffirm that autism is significantly more prevalent among boys than girls. In 2022, ASD was 3.4 times more common among boys, with 49.2 boys per 1,000 diagnosed, compared to 14.3 girls per 1,000.

ASD is a spectrum disorder, meaning its symptoms and impact vary greatly among individuals. While some children may require only limited support, others may need substantial assistance with daily activities. Some individuals are highly verbal and engage in complex conversation, while others are nonverbal.

Importantly, the CDC report emphasizes that a diagnosis does not necessarily indicate a severe form of the disorder. In fact, fewer than 40% of children with ASD were classified as having an intellectual disability.

Racial and Ethnic Disparities Persist Autism Diagnosis Rates

The CDC data also revealed notable racial and ethnic disparities in autism diagnosis rates. White children had a lower prevalence rate of 27.7 per 1,000, while other racial and ethnic groups had higher rates:

Asian or Pacific Islander children: 38.2 per 1,000

American Indian/Alaska Native children: 37.5 per 1,000

Black or African American children: 36.6 per 1,000

Hispanic children: 33.0 per 1,000

Multiracial children: 31.9 per 1,000

These figures point to a complex interaction between socioeconomic, cultural, and systemic factors affecting how and when children are diagnosed.

Data Limitations: Not Fully National

The CDC acknowledged limitations in its latest findings. The data was collected from 16 research universities and institutions across 14 states and Puerto Rico, which means it may not be fully representative of the entire U.S. population.

Still, the trends are consistent with previous reports and underscore a growing need for expanded services and equitable access to diagnostic resources nationwide.

RFK Jr.’s Comments Spark Debate

The release of the CDC report comes at a time when autism is receiving renewed political attention, particularly from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

During a cabinet meeting at the White House last week, Kennedy claimed his agency would “know what has caused the autism epidemic” by September and pledged to “eliminate those exposures.”

