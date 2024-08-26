Barbeque Nation and Nine O Nine Pub In Hyderabad’s Kothapet Inspected By Food Safety Officials

Telangana’s Food Safety Department has been conducting inspections at various food establishments in Hyderabad, including restaurants and cloud kitchens, to ensure compliance with health and safety protocols. On August 23, 2024, a dedicated task force visited the Kothapet area for inspections and shared their findings about two establishments: Barbeque Nation and Nine O Nine Pub.

Barbeque Nation Inspection Findings:

The Barbeque Nation was found to be following several safety protocols. The food handlers were seen wearing hair caps and aprons, and the premises were equipped with insect-proof screens and closely fitted doors. The Food Business Operator (FBO) had medical fitness certificates and pest control records available and displayed a copy of the restaurant’s FSSAI licenses near the entrance.

However, some violations were noted:

Dustbins were found open without proper lids inside the kitchen.

Broken tiles were observed near the live kitchen.

Damaged potatoes were discovered and discarded on the spot by the officials.

Nine O Nine Pub Inspection Findings:

Nine O Nine Pub was also inspected on the same day. The establishment was found to be adhering to certain regulations, such as having food handlers wear hair caps and aprons. Pest control records were maintained, and the FSSAI license copy was displayed at the billing counter.

Despite these measures, some violations were discovered:

Water stagnation was observed in the drain inside the kitchen due to a patchy surface.

Synthetic food colors were found inside the storeroom, suspected of being used in food preparation; these were discarded by the officials.

The kitchen window and door were found without insect-proof screens.

Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports for RO water used in the kitchen were not available.

The previous week, inspections were also carried out in and around Secunderabad and Musheerabad, where a range of violations were uncovered, including expired food, suspected use of synthetic colors, water stagnation, and lack of proper records.

These inspections are part of ongoing efforts by the Telangana Food Safety Department to ensure food establishments adhere to health and safety regulations.