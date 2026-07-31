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Home > Health News > Best Food Combo: Why Eggs And Raw Vegetables Are Better Together, According To Science

Best Food Combo: Why Eggs And Raw Vegetables Are Better Together, According To Science

Studies suggest pairing eggs with raw vegetables significantly boosts the body's absorption of carotenoids and vitamin E, making salads more nutritious by providing the healthy fats needed for fat-soluble nutrients.

Why Eggs And Raw Vegetables Are Better Together. Image Credit: AI
Why Eggs And Raw Vegetables Are Better Together. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 15:08 IST

Salads have long carried a reputation for being the “healthy but boring” option, a pile of greens people eat out of duty rather than desire. But a growing body of nutrition research suggests the real problem isn’t the vegetables themselves. It’s what’s missing alongside them.

The Fat Factor

Here’s the catch most salad-eaters don’t know: vitamins A, D, E and K are fat-soluble, which means the body simply can’t process them without some dietary fat present in the same meal. Take that fat away entirely, and absorption of these vitamins from raw vegetables doesn’t just dip it falls to almost nothing, according to research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. So that innocent-looking salad with fat-free dressing? It may look like the healthier choice, but it’s delivering a fraction of the nutrition it appears to.

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Where Eggs Come In

The finding comes out of Purdue University, where researchers discovered that pairing eggs with a salad of raw, colorful vegetables gives the body a real boost in absorbing carotenoids, the fat-soluble compounds tied to lower inflammation and reduced oxidative stress. Nutrition scientist Wayne Campbell, who headed the study, put it simply: the fat in whole eggs is what allows the body to actually take up carotenoids like beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin and lycopene, rather than letting them pass through unused.

The scale of the effect is striking. Salads containing the highest amount of egg saw carotenoid absorption jump by three to nine times compared to salads eaten without any egg at all. The same research also found that eggs boosted absorption of vitamin E, a nutrient most people don’t get enough of, in addition to the carotenoids. 

A Simple Fix For An Old Problem

Campbell’s team noted that most Americans already fall short on vegetable intake, so pairing eggs with a salad offers a practical way to extract more nutritional value from the vegetables people are already eating, while also gaining the benefits of egg yolk itself. 

Eggs aren’t just a protein add-on for salads; they function as the fat vegetables need to unlock their own nutrients. It’s less about eating more vegetables and more about eating them the right way: with a source of fat, egg or otherwise, sitting right alongside.


Also Read: Why You Shouldn’t Give Roti Directly Into Someone’s Hand? The Tradition Explained

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Best Food Combo: Why Eggs And Raw Vegetables Are Better Together, According To Science

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Best Food Combo: Why Eggs And Raw Vegetables Are Better Together, According To Science

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Best Food Combo: Why Eggs And Raw Vegetables Are Better Together, According To Science
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