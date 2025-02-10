Biovet’s Breakthrough LSD Vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease Gets Approval

Biovet, a subsidiary of the Bharat Biotech Group, has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its innovative Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) vaccine, BIOLUMPIVAXIN. This vaccine, specifically designed for dairy cattle and buffaloes, marks a significant advancement in veterinary medicine.

A Unique and Effective Vaccine

BIOLUMPIVAXIN is the only vaccine of its kind worldwide for LSD. It is designed to be both safe and effective while offering a unique feature that differentiates between naturally infected animals and those that have been vaccinated. This differentiation is crucial for veterinarians and epidemiologists in controlling and monitoring the spread of the disease.

The vaccine underwent rigorous testing at two of India’s premier veterinary research institutes—ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (ICAR-NRCE) and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI). These tests confirmed the vaccine’s quality, safety, and efficacy, making it a breakthrough development in the fight against LSD.

A Game-Changer for India’s Livestock Industry

Dr. Krishna Ella, Founder of Biovet, hailed the approval as a significant step forward in veterinary healthcare. He stated, “Veterinarians and epidemiologists can now easily distinguish between animals vaccinated with BIOLUMPIVAXIN® and those previously infected with LSD.”

Dr. Ella further emphasized that the CDSCO approval will reduce India’s dependence on imported vaccines, boosting the country’s self-reliance in veterinary medicine. This milestone is expected to play a vital role in achieving a disease-free livestock population and ensuring better health for dairy cattle and buffaloes across the country.

The Development Process

The BIOLUMPIVAXIN vaccine is a live-attenuated marker vaccine, developed using the LSD virus strain from Ranchi/2019. The research and development process spanned three years and was a collaborative effort between ICAR-NRCE and Biovet. The project was led by NRCE scientists under the guidance of Dr. Naveen Kumar and Dr. B. N. Tripathi, with ICAR playing a crucial role in ensuring that the vaccine meets global standards for animal health.

Addressing a Growing Concern

Lumpy Skin Disease is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cattle and buffaloes, causing economic losses for dairy farmers due to reduced milk production, weight loss, and even fatalities. The introduction of BIOLUMPIVAXIN provides a much-needed solution to controlling and eradicating LSD in India. With its ability to differentiate vaccinated animals from naturally infected ones, the vaccine will enhance disease surveillance and prevention measures.

A Step Toward a Healthier Future

With the approval and introduction of BIOLUMPIVAXIN, India is taking a major step toward strengthening its veterinary healthcare system. The vaccine is expected to help millions of livestock farmers by ensuring the well-being of their animals, improving productivity, and supporting the country’s dairy industry.

As India continues to develop innovative solutions in veterinary medicine, this groundbreaking vaccine is a testament to the nation’s commitment to achieving self-sufficiency and global leadership in animal health.