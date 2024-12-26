Bizarre! UK Doctors Discover 27 Contact Lenses Stuck In Woman’s Eye

The discovery was made during the administration of anesthesia for her cataract surgery.

This routine cataract surgery at the UK turned out quite surprisingly when doctors discovered 27 contact lenses trapped underneath a 67-year-old woman’s eyelid.

The woman, who has been using monthly disposable contact lenses for 35 years without regular eye check-ups, had only reported minor eye discomfort, assuming it was because of age or dryness.

The discovery was made during the administration of anesthesia for her cataract surgery. Doctors noticed a bluish mass under her upper eyelid, which turned out to be 17 contact lenses clumped together with mucus.

Further examination revealed 10 additional lenses hidden in her eye, bringing the total to 27.

The patient admitted that despite wearing the lenses daily, she would often not be able to find her contact lens during removal and assumed it had fallen out. However, these lenses had instead accumulated under her eyelid.

What can Happen with lenses stuck in eyes?

While failing to remove contact lenses can cause serious infections or vision issues, the woman reported no major problems apart from poorer vision in her right eye compared to her left. Doctors postponed the cataract surgery by two weeks to prevent any risk of infection from potential bacterial buildup.

The case of a woman, published in The BMJ, reveals the significance of regular eye check-ups and proper lens care. Doctors suspect her “deep-set eyes” made it easier for lenses to get trapped.

Experts suggest that contact lens users be followed up closely by clinicians, who can use fluorescent dye and thorough eye examinations to check for any hidden lenses.

