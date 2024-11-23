BJP’s Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs In Maharashtra: Top 10 Candidates With Unbelievable Victory Margins!

In a remarkable political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance clinched a stunning victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections on Saturday, with several candidates securing significant wins by massive margins.

In a remarkable political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance clinched a stunning victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections on Saturday, with several candidates securing significant wins by massive margins. As of 9:15 PM, the counting of votes was still in progress in 14 of the state’s 288 constituencies. However, the top 10 candidates with the highest victory margins have already been confirmed, showcasing the strength of the BJP-led coalition.

Kashiram Vechan Pawara (Shirpur)

Leading the charge with the largest victory margin, BJP’s Kashiram Vechan Pawara emerged victorious in the Shirpur assembly constituency by a staggering 1,45,944 votes. He triumphed over independent candidate Jitendra Thakur, setting a benchmark for the polls.

Shivendraraje Abhaysinhraje Bhonsle (Satara)

BJP’s Shivendraraje Abhaysinhraje Bhonsle made his mark in the Satara constituency, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amit Kadam by an impressive margin of 1,42,124 votes.

Dhananjay Munde (Parli)

Maharashtra’s minister Dhananjay Munde retained his seat in Parli with a victory margin of 1,40,224 votes. He defeated Rajasaheb Deshmukh from the NCP (SP) in a tight race that showcased his enduring popularity.

Dilip Borse (Baglan)

BJP’s Dilip Borse won from Baglan by a notable margin of 1,29,297 votes, defeating NCP(SP)’s Dipika Chavan in what was another key victory for the BJP in this election.

Ashutosh Kale (Kopargaon)

Ashutosh Kale, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate, won from Kopargaon by a commanding 1,24,624 votes. He defeated Sandeep Varpe of NCP(SP), showcasing his continued dominance in the region.

Eknath Shinde (Kopri-Pachpakhadi)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde retained his seat from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, securing a victory margin of 1,20,717 votes. He defeated Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Kedar Dighe in a race that solidified his hold on the constituency.

Chandrakant Patil (Kothrud)

Chandrakant Patil of BJP won from Kothrud with a commanding 1,12,041 vote margin, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Chandrakant Mokate in a high-stakes battle for this crucial seat.

Sunil Shelke (Maval)

Sunil Shelke from NCP won from Maval, defeating independent candidate Bapu Bhegade by 1,08,565 votes. This victory highlighted NCP’s presence in the region despite the BJP’s strong performance.

Pratap Sarnaik (Ovala-Majiwada)

Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik triumphed from the Ovala-Majiwada seat, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Naresh Manera by a margin of 1,08,158 votes in a closely watched contest.

Kewalram Kale (Melghat)

BJP’s Kewalram Kale secured a decisive victory from Melghat, defeating Congress’s Hemant Chimote by a margin of 1,06,859 votes. This win added to the BJP’s growing influence in the state.

Election Results Overview:

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data at 9:40 PM, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, clinching 128 seats with leads in four constituencies. The Shiv Sena secured 56 seats, leading in one, while Ajit Pawar’s NCP won 40 seats and led in one. The Congress bagged 14 seats, with leads in two constituencies, while Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats. Sharad Pawar’s NCP(SP) claimed 10 seats.

