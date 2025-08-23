LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Health > Bloated After Eating? Here’s How Warm Ajwain Tea May Help

Bloated After Eating? Here’s How Warm Ajwain Tea May Help

Warm ajwain (carom seeds) tea is a natural home remedy that may help ease bloating and indigestion after meals. Its carminative properties support better digestion, reduce gas, and relieve discomfort. Drinking it warm can provide soothing relief while promoting gut health, making it a simple yet effective post-meal drink.

Bloated After Eating? Here’s How Warm Ajwain Tea May Help

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 23, 2025 12:38:00 IST

Many individuals deal with bloating, gas, and discomfort after meals, which are uncomfortable symptoms that can cause interruptions to daily life and overall health. Ajwain tea made by steeping carom seeds in hot water is a remedy that has been used in ayurvedic medicine and wellness circles for quickly relieving bloating and gas. Ajwain seeds contain thymol, which helps to stimulate digestive enzymes and increases food breakdown for comfort after meals. 

How Ajwain Tea Helps Bloating and Gas

Ajwain has carminative properties which will be helpful to expel gas from our digestive tract, relieve discomfort in abdominal muscles & reduce pain in the abdomen. Ajwain tea will help to produce more gastric juices which will help our bodies absorb nutrients, and can even help with indigestion, constipation, flatulence, and acidity. When using ajwain tea regularly, it will help with balancing gut bacteria & improve digestion.

Additional Benefits: Detox, Metabolism and Weight Management

This herbal tea can offer you more than just relief of digestive issues. Ajwain tea will help boost our metabolism and breakdown of fat in our body to help with weight management because it will limit a buildup of fat in our bodies; the diuretic properties of ajwain will help our body to detoxify from toxins because it will help release those toxins via urine and also limit water weight, too. Ajwain also has antimicrobial compounds which can help our body and protect from infections; it can even support the immune system.

How To Make And Use Ajwain Tea

1 tsp of ajwain seeds, into 1 cup boiling water, let steep for 5-10 minutes, strain, drink warm after meals. You can also use ginger and or lemon with ajwain tea to improve the taste and desired effects of the tea. Ajwain tea is user-friendly as it is caffeine-free, simple to make, and low-key in supporting your digestive health.

Taking warm ajwain tea after eating is a simple, natural way to reduce feelings of bloating, aid digestion, and improve health in general, making it the perfect enhancement for those looking for holistic health.

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Please consult a healthcare professional before using ajwain tea for bloating or any digestive concerns, especially if you have existing medical conditions or are on medication.

Tags: Ajwain tea benefitsbloating reliefcarom seeds teagas relief home remedyherbal tea for bloatingindigestion remedynatural digestion aidwarm ajwain tea after meals

RELATED News

Boiled Egg vs. Paneer: Which Has More Protein Per Cup?
Excessive Screen Time: How It Impacts Your Brain and Mental Health
8 Best Foods to Eat for Period Cramps and Pain Relief
Taking Sleeping Pills? Here Are 7 Side Effects You Shouldn’t Ignore
Are Momos Really Healthy? The Truth About Steamed, Fried & Tandoori Varieties

LATEST NEWS

Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Bloated After Eating? Here’s How Warm Ajwain Tea May Help

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bloated After Eating? Here’s How Warm Ajwain Tea May Help

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bloated After Eating? Here’s How Warm Ajwain Tea May Help
Bloated After Eating? Here’s How Warm Ajwain Tea May Help
Bloated After Eating? Here’s How Warm Ajwain Tea May Help
Bloated After Eating? Here’s How Warm Ajwain Tea May Help

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?