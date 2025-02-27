Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Health»
  • Blood Test To Detect Pregnancy Health Complications Earlier? Australian Study Reveals

Blood Test To Detect Pregnancy Health Complications Earlier? Australian Study Reveals

A team of researchers from the University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia has developed a revolutionary blood test that can detect health complications in pregnant women much earlier than current methods.

Blood Test To Detect Pregnancy Health Complications Earlier? Australian Study Reveals

Researchers from a University in Australia developed a revolutionary blood test that can detect Pregnancy health complications


A team of researchers from the University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia has developed a revolutionary blood test that can detect health complications in pregnant women much earlier than current methods. According to their study, published in the journal Science Advances, this advanced test could help reduce hospital admissions for newborns and prevent serious pregnancy-related issues.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How the Test Works

The test, known as the “nanoflower sensor,” examines blood samples for specific cell biomarkers. These biomarkers can indicate potential pregnancy complications such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and the risk of preterm birth as early as 11 weeks into pregnancy.

Carlos Salomon Gallo, a researcher at UQ’s Center for Clinical Research, explained that the team tested the sensor on blood samples from 201 pregnant women at 11 to 13 weeks of gestation. The results were highly promising.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Currently, most pregnancy complications cannot be identified until the second or third trimester, which means it can sometimes be too late for effective intervention. However, with this technology, pregnant women will be able to seek medical intervention much earlier. We also found our biosensor has more than 90 percent accuracy in identifying women at risk of developing pregnancy complications,” Gallo said.

Potential to Improve Healthcare Outcomes

Early detection of pregnancy complications allows doctors to provide timely treatment, reducing the risk of emergency interventions like cesarean sections or premature births. The research team believes that this breakthrough could save millions of dollars in healthcare costs every year by reducing neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admissions and preventing high-risk pregnancies from escalating into emergencies.

Gallo emphasized the importance of this technology in shaping the future of pregnancy care, “This has the potential to revolutionize earlier risk assessment and interventions, improving clinical decision-making in obstetric care,” he added.

The Science Behind the Innovation

The key to the nanoflower sensor’s success lies in its use of nanosensors, which can detect extremely low concentrations of biomarkers in the blood. Mostafa Kamal Masud, a co-author of the study from UQ’s Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology, highlighted that current testing methods are not as sensitive, which means some complications go undetected until later stages of pregnancy.

With this new technology, doctors and expectant mothers will have access to critical health information much earlier, allowing for better planning and medical support throughout the pregnancy.

The researchers hope that their breakthrough will soon be available for wider clinical use. Further testing and regulatory approvals will be necessary before the test can become a routine part of prenatal care. However, the promising results from this study suggest that early screening for pregnancy complications could soon become a reality, helping to ensure safer pregnancies and healthier outcomes for both mothers and babies.

Also Read: U.S. And Russia Begin Talks In Saudi Arabia Over Ukraine Conflict But Without Ukrainians

Filed under

Australia New Blood Test Pregnancy Health Complications

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot Faulkner

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot...

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Entertainment

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues Steals The Spotlight

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard