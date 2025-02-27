Blood Test To Detect Pregnancy Health Complications Earlier? Australian Study Reveals

A team of researchers from the University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia has developed a revolutionary blood test that can detect health complications in pregnant women much earlier than current methods.

A team of researchers from the University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia has developed a revolutionary blood test that can detect health complications in pregnant women much earlier than current methods. According to their study, published in the journal Science Advances, this advanced test could help reduce hospital admissions for newborns and prevent serious pregnancy-related issues.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How the Test Works

The test, known as the “nanoflower sensor,” examines blood samples for specific cell biomarkers. These biomarkers can indicate potential pregnancy complications such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and the risk of preterm birth as early as 11 weeks into pregnancy.

Carlos Salomon Gallo, a researcher at UQ’s Center for Clinical Research, explained that the team tested the sensor on blood samples from 201 pregnant women at 11 to 13 weeks of gestation. The results were highly promising.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Currently, most pregnancy complications cannot be identified until the second or third trimester, which means it can sometimes be too late for effective intervention. However, with this technology, pregnant women will be able to seek medical intervention much earlier. We also found our biosensor has more than 90 percent accuracy in identifying women at risk of developing pregnancy complications,” Gallo said.

Potential to Improve Healthcare Outcomes

Early detection of pregnancy complications allows doctors to provide timely treatment, reducing the risk of emergency interventions like cesarean sections or premature births. The research team believes that this breakthrough could save millions of dollars in healthcare costs every year by reducing neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admissions and preventing high-risk pregnancies from escalating into emergencies.

Gallo emphasized the importance of this technology in shaping the future of pregnancy care, “This has the potential to revolutionize earlier risk assessment and interventions, improving clinical decision-making in obstetric care,” he added.

The Science Behind the Innovation

The key to the nanoflower sensor’s success lies in its use of nanosensors, which can detect extremely low concentrations of biomarkers in the blood. Mostafa Kamal Masud, a co-author of the study from UQ’s Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology, highlighted that current testing methods are not as sensitive, which means some complications go undetected until later stages of pregnancy.

With this new technology, doctors and expectant mothers will have access to critical health information much earlier, allowing for better planning and medical support throughout the pregnancy.

The researchers hope that their breakthrough will soon be available for wider clinical use. Further testing and regulatory approvals will be necessary before the test can become a routine part of prenatal care. However, the promising results from this study suggest that early screening for pregnancy complications could soon become a reality, helping to ensure safer pregnancies and healthier outcomes for both mothers and babies.