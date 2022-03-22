In response to a spike in infections in some nations and to facilitate international travel, India is considering making Covid-19 booster doses available to all citizens. Only healthcare and frontline staff, as well as anyone over the age of 60, are now authorised to receive booster dosages in India, which are provided for free in government facilities or for a fee in private facilities.

New Delhi: In response to a spike in infections in some nations and to facilitate international travel, India is considering making Covid-19 booster doses available to all citizens. Only healthcare and frontline staff, as well as anyone over the age of 60, are now authorised to receive booster dosages in India, which are provided for free in government facilities or for a fee in private facilities.

Many MPs in Parliament have requested that booster injections be made accessible to everyone as quickly as possible, and the Centre is evaluating whether the third dosage should be provided for free. The Union’s health ministry recently urged member states and territories to increase surveillance for the disease, citing an increase in Asia and Europe.

Cases have recently increased in countries such as China and Italy.

In India, Covid-19 instances have dropped to their lowest level in over a year. In the previous 24 hours, the country recorded 1,549 new Covid-19 cases, falling short of the 2,000 milestone for the second day in a row, and 31 fatalities. During the pandemic, the overall number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities has risen to 4,30,09,390 and 5,16,510, respectively.

Active cases are for 0.06 percent of all infections, with a countrywide Covid-19 recovery rate of 98.74 percent. The positive rate is 0.40 percent on a daily and weekly basis.

India’s adult population received around 181.24 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccination. On January 16, 2021, the countrywide immunisation campaign began, with healthcare professionals receiving vaccinations first, followed by frontline workers a few weeks later. The second round of vaccines began on March 1st of last year for persons aged 60 and above with specific co-morbidities, as well as those aged 45 and up. Vaccination for everyone above the age of 45 begins on April 1, 2021. From May 1, 2021, everyone above the age of 18 will be able to be vaccinated.

The next wave of Covid vaccines for teenagers aged 15 to 18 years old began on January 3 this year. A week later, healthcare and frontline workers, as well as individuals over 60 with co-morbidities, were authorised to get “precaution doses” of immunizations.

After the health ministry abolished the co-morbidity requirement, all adults over the age of 60 are now eligible for prophylactic dosages. The dose is prioritised and sequenced depending on the completion of nine months, or 39 weeks, from the second dose’s administration date.

Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 12 to 14 years old began on March 16, 2018. This was done just a few weeks after schools returned in a number of states. The Delhi High Court directed the Centre on Monday to produce a status report on the Covid-19 immunisation for children under the age of 12. According to a bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla, the status report must be produced within three weeks, and the matter will be heard on May 12.