Brain Aneurysm: The Silent Threat You Shouldn’t Ignore, Know The Symptoms

A brain aneurysm is a potentially life-threatening disorder that happens when a blood vessel in the brain has a weak area that balloons out and fills with blood.

The bulge can enlarge over time, and if the pressure gets too high, the aneurysm can burst, resulting in bleeding inside the brain, or a subarachnoid hemorrhage. It can result in extensive brain damage or death if not quickly treated.

Not All Aneurysms Burst – But Some Do

The good news is that not all aneurysms burst. Many individuals might have a brain aneurysm and not even show symptoms.

It is usually found accidentally while undergoing scans for other medical conditions.

But when a rupture happens, it is sudden and unexpected, resulting in a violent headache, vision loss, nausea, or unconsciousness.

Salman Khan’s Revelation Sheds Light

Bollywood star Salman Khan has recently shared that he has been carrying a brain aneurysm, trigeminal neuralgia, and an AV malformation.

The actor does not let his condition stop him from working and is a source of motivation to many.

His public admission has generated increased awareness regarding the seriousness of such neurological conditions, particularly in outwardly healthy individuals.

Expert Insight: Early Detection Can Save Lives

Dr. Praveen Gupta, Chairman of Marengo Asia Hospitals in Gurugram, emphasizes early detection.

“Brain aneurysms are unpredictable and usually go unseen until a major incident happens,” he explains.

For patients with a family history or lifestyle risk factors, regular imaging and medical checks can detect an aneurysm early, allowing treatment to take place before a rupture.

What Causes Brain Aneurysms?

There are several reasons brain aneurysms develop:

Artery wall weakening, usually congenital or the result of long-term damage

Chronic high blood pressure, which puts tension on blood vessels

Atherosclerosis, or plaque, which reduces blood flow

Smoking, a large risk factor that can ruin blood vessels

Genetic disorders like Ehlers-Danlos or polycystic kidney disease

Head injury or trauma, although rare

Substance abuse, especially stimulants such as cocaine

Age and gender—aneurysms are more prevalent in women over 40

Symptoms of a Ruptured Brain Aneurysm (Medical Emergency)

A rupture causes bleeding into the brain and requires immediate medical attention. Symptoms include:

Sudden, severe headache (“worst headache of my life”)

Nausea and vomiting

Stiff neck

Blurred or double vision

Sensitivity to light

Seizures

Sudden loss of consciousness or fainting

Confusion or trouble speaking

Weakness or numbness in limbs

How to Lower Your Risk

To lower your risk of developing a brain aneurysm:

Keep your blood pressure in check

Don’t smoke and avoid excessive drinking

Have healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels

Pay attention to family history and screen if necessary

Get immediate medical care if you have severe headaches, blurry vision, or nausea.

