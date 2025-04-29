Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  Breast Cancer Survivor Runs Topless In London Marathon To Celebrate Scars And Spread Awareness

Breast Cancer Survivor Runs Topless In London Marathon To Celebrate Scars And Spread Awareness

Louise was diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in 2022 while training for the same marathon. Just six weeks after undergoing a mastectomy and three days post-radiotherapy, she crossed the finish line a testament to her resilience and determination.

Breast Cancer Survivor Runs Topless In London Marathon To Celebrate Scars And Spread Awareness

Louise Bernadette Butcher


In a bold and inspiring move to raise awareness about breast cancer, 51-year-old Louise Bernadette Butcher ran the 2025 London Marathon topless, proudly displaying her mastectomy scars. A breast cancer survivor, Louise has turned her personal battle into a public message of empowerment, self-love, and body positivity.

Louise was diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in 2022 while training for the same marathon. Just six weeks after undergoing a mastectomy and three days post-radiotherapy, she crossed the finish line a testament to her resilience and determination. Since then, she has continued to run topless in marathons to normalize post-surgery bodies and challenge societal stigmas.

Photos and videos shared on April 29 of her latest marathon sparked widespread admiration online. Followers praised her for the courageous act. One user commented, “Louise, you’re a stone-cold legend! Amazing work.” Another said, “As someone who had a double mastectomy, it’s inspiring to see someone celebrate it so boldly.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Louise Bernadette Butcher (@louisebutcher39)

Speaking on the British programme This Morning, Louise addressed her reasons for running without a shirt. “These scars saved my life. Why would I want to hide them?” she said during the emotional interview, aired on April 22. “It’s about being your authentic self. There’s beauty in these scars.”

Louise described the marathon as a deeply emotional experience filled with tears and empowerment. “There were women crying. The support was phenomenal. People weren’t pitying me they were cheering. You can’t pity someone running a marathon, can you?”

Her message is resonating with thousands-especially those undergoing cancer treatment or living with mastectomy scars. With every stride, Louise is helping to break taboos, start conversations, and celebrate the strength of survivors.

breast cancer survivor Louise Butcher

