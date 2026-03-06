LIVE TV
Home > Health > Can Cancer Be Now Cured In 4 Months Without Chemotherapy? Indian-Origin Woman With Stage-3 Colorectal Cancer Recovers In 100 Days, Thanks To This New Therapy

Can Cancer Be Now Cured In 4 Months Without Chemotherapy? Indian-Origin Woman With Stage-3 Colorectal Cancer Recovers In 100 Days, Thanks To This New Therapy

Mrinali Dhembla, a digital media strategist, was diagnosed last year with an aggressive form of cancer that had already spread to her spine.

Mrinali Dhembla (Photo: LinkedIn)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 6, 2026 15:37:40 IST

A 27-year-old woman has achieved a remarkable recovery from stage-3 colorectal cancer in just four months, thanks to a pioneering new therapy. Mrinali Dhembla, a digital media strategist, was diagnosed last year with an aggressive form of cancer that had already spread to her spine. She had previously overlooked warning signs such as rectal bleeding, persistent constipation, and low-grade fevers.

Genetic testing revealed that Dhembla has Lynch syndrome, an inherited condition in which DNA replication errors are not automatically corrected by the body. Over time, these errors can accumulate and trigger cancer, as happened in her case, according to the New York Post.

“When I first heard the words, ‘You have cancer,’ I was obviously shaken,” Dhembla recalled. “In your 20s, you think a little bowel disturbance isn’t serious—you assume you can just live through it.”

Ordinarily, treatment would involve surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. However, because of her unique biological profile linked to Lynch syndrome, Dhembla became one of the first patients to receive a combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab.

This dual immunotherapy regimen, approved by the US FDA last year and based on research that won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, works by breaking through tumors’ protective barriers and empowering the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Since tumors caused by Lynch syndrome are particularly responsive to immunotherapy, the treatment was an ideal match for Dhembla. Doctors observed rapid and dramatic results.

“We started this immunotherapy, and she’s had a truly remarkable response,” said Dr. Nicholas Hornstein, assistant professor of medical oncology at the Northwell Health Cancer Institute. “Dhembla’s immune system accomplished what surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation might not have been able to do. It’s a powerful example of precision medicine—matching the right treatment to the right biology.”

After just three infusions over four months, Dhembla’s scans and biopsies showed no evidence of disease. Her circulating tumor DNA—molecules released by cancer cells into the bloodstream—dropped from 300 to zero, and she was officially declared cancer-free in July 2025.

Having overcome the battle with cancer, Dhembla has moved from New Hampshire to New York to stay close to Dr. Hornstein for regular checkups every three months.

Hornstein expressed optimism about the therapy’s potential: “When administered to the right patients, these treatments could provide enormous benefits in a relatively short time—something that would have been unlikely just a few years ago.”

What Is Therapy? How It Works

This therapy is a dual immunotherapy combination consisting of two monoclonal antibodies, nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy). It is a type of immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment that “unleashes” the body’s own immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells.

The two drugs target different “checkpoints” on T-cells (immune cells) to reactivate them against tumors:

Ipilimumab (Anti-CTLA-4): Acts during the early “priming” phase. It blocks the CTLA-4 protein, allowing T-cells to multiply and strengthening the initial immune response.

Nivolumab (Anti-PD-1): Acts in the later “effector” phase. It blocks the PD-1 protein, which cancer cells often use as a “shield” to hide from immune attacks. Removing this shield allows T-cells to identify and kill the cancer.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 3:30 PM IST
QUICK LINKS