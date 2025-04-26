Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
Can Eating Too Much Chicken Increase Your Cancer Risk? Here Is New Study

Overcooking, chemical exposure, and farming practices may contribute to this increased danger. Experts advise moderating your intake and focusing on a balanced diet to stay healthy.

A new study has raised concerns about chicken consumption, revealing that eating more than 300 grams of chicken per week roughly three servings could significantly increase the risk of gastric cancer and overall mortality. The findings were published recently in the journal Nutrients.

Chicken, often considered a healthier alternative to red meat due to its high protein and low-fat content, is one of the most consumed meats globally. However, the Italian study, which involved over 4,000 participants, has highlighted potential health risks associated with high poultry intake.

Researchers collected detailed information on participants’ demographics, health conditions, lifestyle choices, and dietary habits. They found that individuals who ate the most meat, particularly poultry, had a 27% higher risk of death compared to those who consumed less than 100 grams weekly. The danger became even more pronounced among male participants, who showed more than double the risk of dying from gastrointestinal cancers.

How Can Eating Chicken Increase Cancer Risk?

While the exact reasons remain unclear, scientists propose several theories. One major factor is the method of cooking chicken. Overcooking or grilling meat at high temperatures can produce mutagens chemical agents that cause mutations in DNA, potentially leading to cancer.

Another concern is the way chickens are raised and fed. Exposure to pesticides, hormones, and other carcinogens through poultry feed may contribute to the elevated cancer risk. The study also suggested that sex hormones could play a role, with men possibly being more susceptible due to biological differences, although further research is needed.

Other Foods That May Increase Cancer Risk

Apart from chicken, several other foods are known to be associated with a higher cancer risk, including:

  • Processed meats like sausages and bacon

  • Fried foods

  • Alcohol

  • Foods high in refined sugar

  • Certain dairy products

Experts advise limiting the intake of these foods and focusing on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to lower cancer risks.

While chicken remains a nutritious protein source, moderation is key. Health experts recommend paying attention to portion sizes, cooking methods, and overall diet to maintain better health and reduce the risk of serious illnesses like cancer.

