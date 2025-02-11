Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Can Long Covid And Chronic Fatigue Be Linked To Something More Serious With Your Health?

A recent study has found that patients suffering from Long Covid and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) tend to have swelling in a key area of the brain linked to memory and concentration

Can Long Covid And Chronic Fatigue Be Linked To Something More Serious With Your Health?

A recent study has found that patients suffering from Long Covid and chronic fatigue syndrome can be linked to a swelling in brain


A recent study has found that patients suffering from Long Covid and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) tend to have swelling in a key area of the brain linked to memory and concentration. Researchers from Griffith University in Australia conducted the study, which was published on Tuesday, and used advanced imaging techniques to explore how these conditions impact brain structure, according to Xinhua news agency.

How the Study Was Conducted

The study involved 17 Long Covid patients, 29 CFS patients, and 15 healthy individuals. Using an ultra-high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine, the researchers found that both Long Covid and CFS patients had significantly larger hippocampus volumes compared to those without the conditions.

The hippocampus is a small but vital part of the brain responsible for learning, forming long-term memories, and processing verbal and spatial memory. The study, published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE, found that hippocampal volume was similar between Long Covid and CFS patients, and its swelling was linked to the severity of symptoms in both groups.

Expert Insights on Brain Changes

Kiran Thapaliya, the lead author of the study, emphasized the importance of these findings, stating that hippocampal impairment in Long Covid and CFS patients “may play a significant role in cognitive difficulties such as memory problems, difficulty concentrating, and delayed responses to questions or conversations.”

Thapaliya further suggested that the increased hippocampus volume could be due to neurogenesis, a process in which new cells are formed in the brain, or possibly due to the presence of a virus affecting brain tissue.

Symptom Severity and Brain Swelling

The study also revealed a link between hippocampus size and symptom severity. Patients with larger hippocampus volumes tended to experience more severe symptoms, including impaired concentration, unrestorative sleep, pain, and fatigue, according to Thapaliya.

Researchers believe that the similarities between Long Covid and CFS could help in identifying potential treatments for both conditions. The overlap in symptoms and brain structure changes suggests that further research may lead to more effective therapies to improve cognitive function and quality of life for affected patients.

Filed under

Brain Swelling Long Covid

