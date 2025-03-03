Canadian Woman Undergoes Rare ‘Tooth-in-Eye’ Surgery To Regain Vision

The procedure is used to treat severe corneal blindness, especially in cases where traditional corneal transplants are not an option. It has been performed in various countries for decades but remains highly complex and rare.

A blind woman in Canada may regain her sight after doctors implanted one of her teeth into her eye. The rare and innovative surgery, known as osteo-odonto-keratoprosthesis (OOKP) or “tooth-in-eye” surgery, was performed at Mount Saint Joseph Hospital in Vancouver. This marks Canada’s first reported case of the procedure.

What is the ‘Tooth-in-Eye’ Surgery?

The procedure is used to treat severe corneal blindness, especially in cases where traditional corneal transplants are not an option. It has been performed in various countries for decades but remains highly complex and rare.

For this surgery, doctors remove a patient’s tooth, shape it into a small block, drill a hole, and insert a plastic optical lens inside. The modified tooth is then implanted into the patient’s cheek for about three months. This step allows the tooth to develop connective tissue, making it suitable for placement in the eye.

How the Surgery Was Performed

The patient, Gail Lane, had been blind for over a decade. Dr. Greg Moloney, the ophthalmologist leading the surgery, explained that the process was done in two stages:

Tooth Preparation:

One of Lane’s teeth was removed.

It was shaped into a rectangle and a small optical lens was fitted into it.

The tooth was implanted into her cheek to allow tissue growth.

Eye Preparation & Implantation:

The top layer of Lane’s eye surface was removed.

A soft tissue graft from her cheek was placed on the eye.

After a few months, the tooth and lens implant will be transferred into her eye, creating a new artificial cornea.

Why Use a Tooth?

According to Dr. Moloney, teeth contain dentin, a strong tissue that can house a plastic lens without being rejected by the body. Additionally, because the tissue from the cheek recognizes the tooth, the procedure is more biologically compatible than synthetic implants.

While this surgery offers hope to patients with corneal blindness, it is not suitable for all vision problems. Candidates must have a healthy retina and optic nerves. The procedure is usually a last resort for those whose vision loss was caused by autoimmune diseases, chemical burns, or severe eye trauma.

Despite the risks, Lane remains hopeful. “I haven’t seen myself for 10 years,” she said with a nervous chuckle. “If I’m fortunate enough to get some sight back, there will be wonderful things to see.”

Doctors will monitor Lane closely in the coming months before performing the second stage of the surgery. If successful, she could soon experience the world again through her very own tooth, a medical marvel that continues to push the boundaries of modern science.

