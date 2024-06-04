Cancer Among Young Adults Soaring: Potential Causes Explored

The rate of cancer among young adults in India have increased dramatically in the past few decades. In a recent study by the Cancer Mukt Bharat Foundation, it has been revealed that 20% of cancer patients who call the NGO’s helpline for cancer patients seeking a second opinion are under the age of 40. The study was conducted among the 1,368 cancer patients who called the foundation’s helpline number between March 1 to May 15.

Indian Youth Becoming More Prone To Cancer

According to the data released by the Cancer Mukt Bharat Foundation, the highest number of calls came from Hyderabad (145), followed by Meerut(96), Mumbai(76), and New Delhi(74). Among these, 60% of cancer patients were male and 40% were female. Under a campaign launched by the Cancer Mukt Bharat Foundation, a free-of-cost helpline number (93-555-20202) has been made serviceable for patients to seek second opinions. It is operational from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm. Cancer patients can call this helpline number to directly speak with leading oncologists or even have a video call to discuss their treatment without paying any fee.

The study found that 26% of inquiries were related to head and neck cancers, making it the highest in number. This was followed by gastrointestinal cancer (16%), breast cancer (15%) and then blood cancer (9%). In addition to that, 27% per cent of cancer cases were detected at stages 1 and 2 and 63% at stages 3 or 4. Dr. Ashish Gupta, Principal Investigator and senior oncologist who is heading the Cancer Mukt Bharat Campaign said that in a country with a large population like India, about two-thirds of cancer cases are detected late due to low adoption of proper screening. Furthermore, National Cancer Registry Programme has projected that the number of cancer cases in both genders are expected to increase to 178,617 in 2025.

What Are The Causes And How To Be Preventive

“In our country, escalating rates of obesity, change in dietary habits, specifically the increase in consumption of ultra-processed food, and sedentary lifestyles also are associated with higher cancer rates. We must adopt a healthy lifestyle and avoid the use of tobacco and alcohol to prevent the risk of cancer in the younger generation”. Dr. Gupta stated. As a result of globalization, there has been a significant rise in consumption of processed foods, sugary beverages, and high-fat meals which is contributing to a spike in diabetes and cardiovascular disorders among the youth at an alarming rate.

Dr. Dinesh Sigh, Chairman of Radiation Oncology, Andromeda Cancer Hospital in an article by ET stated that a large number of young Indians can put off getting regular checkups or medical attention until their symptoms get worse.

Experts globally recommend evidence-backed health practices such as eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding smoking and heavy drinking to reduce cancer risk. However, it’s important to recognize that each person’s cancer susceptibility varies. Dr. Richard Barakat, director of cancer care at Northwell Health in New York, emphasized that those with specific risk factors, like genetic markers or a family history of cancer, should seek medical advice about early screening and preventive measures. Early action is crucial, as people with a genetic predisposition to cancer often receive a diagnosis relatively early in life.

The National Cancer Institute in the USA projected 84,100 new cancer cases among adolescents and young adults in the U.S. in 2024. In the UK, cancer incidence rates among those under 50 have jumped by 24% from the early 1990s to 2019, according to Cancer Research. A recent study by BMJ Ontology predicted that by 2030, early-onset cancer diagnoses could rise by approximately 30% globally, with related deaths increasing by around 20%. This highlights a troubling trend of a growing number of young adults facing cancer worldwide, including in India.

The rising incidence of cancer among young adults globally, underscored by studies like the one conducted by the Cancer Mukt Bharat Foundation, stresses the urgent need for proactive measures. Encouraging early screenings, promoting healthier lifestyles, and fostering awareness about risk factors are crucial steps to curb this concerning trend. By prioritizing preventive healthcare and leveraging targeted interventions, we can strive towards a future where fewer young lives are affected by this devastating disease.

READ MORE: Australian Study Reveals Simple Changes In Food Choices Can Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 26%, Major Changes Could Slash Emissions By 71%

Show Full Article