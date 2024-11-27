Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Cervical Cancer Deaths Among Women Decreases After HPV Vaccination

Cervical cancer deaths among women under 25 have significantly decreased, with researchers at the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center attributing this decline to the widespread use of the HPV vaccine.

Cervical Cancer Deaths Among Women Decreases After HPV Vaccination

Cervical cancer deaths among women under 25 have significantly decreased, with researchers at the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center attributing this decline to the widespread use of the HPV vaccine. According to a recent study published in JAMA, cervical cancer mortality in this age group has dropped by 62% over the last decade.

HPV Vaccination

“This remarkable reduction in cervical cancer deaths is likely a direct result of HPV vaccination,” said Dr. Ashish Deshmukh, senior author of the study and co-leader of the Cancer Prevention and Control Research Program at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center. “No other factor seems to explain this substantial decline.”

HPV, or human papillomavirus, is responsible for nearly all cervical cancer cases. Since its introduction in 2006, the HPV vaccine has been shown to reduce HPV infections, precancerous conditions, and now, cervical cancer deaths. Initially, the vaccine was targeted at adolescents, but eligibility has since been expanded to include some adults up to age 45.

Early Evidence of Vaccine Success

Though cervical cancer is rare among women under 25, examining mortality rates in this group provides an early indication of the vaccine’s effectiveness. Women aged 25 in 2021, for example, would have been eligible for vaccination at age 10 when the program began.

Researchers analyzed data in three-year intervals. In the 1990s, cervical cancer deaths in women under 25 consistently ranged between 50 and 60 per three-year block. By the 2019–2021 period, this number had fallen to just 13 deaths nationally.

Challenges in HPV Vaccination Uptake

Despite this progress, researchers are concerned about vaccination rates. The Healthy People 2030 initiative aims for an 80% HPV vaccination rate among adolescents, but the CDC reports that only about 60% of 13- to 15-year-olds in the U.S. have received the recommended doses.

Symptoms Of Cervical Cancer

Vaginal bleeding: Bleeding between periods, after intercourse, or after menopause Vaginal discharge: Discharge that is watery, has a strong odor, or contains blood

Menstrual bleeding: Periods that are heavier or longer than normal 

Pelvic pain: Pain in the pelvis or lower back 
Pain during sex: Pain during intercourse 
Leg pain: Persistent pain in the legs 
Weight loss: Unexplained weight loss 
Fatigue: Unexplained fatigue 
Loss of appetite: Unexplained loss of appetite 
Swelling: Swelling in the legs

Caner in women cervical cancer HPV Vaccine Symptoms of cervical cancer
