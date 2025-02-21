China Discovers New Deadly Bat Coronavirus —Are We On The Brink Of Another Pandemic?

Chinese scientists have identified a new bat coronavirus, HKU5-CoV-2, capable of binding to human cells, raising fresh concerns about cross-species transmission. While its infection potential appears lower than SARS-CoV-2, researchers warn that continued surveillance is crucial.

A team of Chinese scientists has identified a new bat coronavirus with the potential for animal-to-human transmission. The virus, named HKU5-CoV-2, utilizes the same human receptor as SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, raising concerns about possible cross-species transmission.

Discovery and Research Findings

The study, led by renowned virologist Shi Zhengli, was conducted by researchers from the Guangzhou Laboratory, Guangzhou Academy of Sciences, Wuhan University, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Their findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell on Tuesday.

HKU5-CoV-2 is a new lineage of the HKU5 coronavirus, initially identified in the Japanese pipistrelle bat in Hong Kong. The virus belongs to the merbecovirus subgenus, which also includes the virus responsible for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Lab tests confirmed that HKU5-CoV-2 can bind to the human angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE2) receptor—the same receptor that allows SARS-CoV-2 to infect human cells.

“We report the discovery and isolation of a distinct lineage (lineage 2) of HKU5-CoV, which can utilize not only bat ACE2 but also human ACE2 and various mammalian ACE2 orthologs,” the scientists stated in their study.

Potential Spillover Risk of the New Bat Coronavirus

Experiments revealed that HKU5-CoV-2 can infect human cells as well as artificially-grown lung and intestine tissues. The virus also binds to ACE2 receptors in bats and other mammals, increasing the possibility of cross-species transmission.

Despite its ability to infect human cells, researchers emphasized that HKU5-CoV-2 has a much weaker binding ability compared to SARS-CoV-2, meaning the likelihood of widespread human transmission is currently low. “The risk of [HKU5-CoV-2] emergence in human populations should not be exaggerated,” the study noted.

The discovery comes amid a surge in cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, sparking concerns about another pandemic. Images circulating on social media show hospitals overwhelmed with masked patients, but health experts have clarified that HMPV is not comparable to COVID-19. They explain that HMPV has been known for years and follows a seasonal pattern, typically increasing during winter.

Shi Zhengli and Lab Leak Theories of Coronavirus

Shi Zhengli, often called “Batwoman” due to her extensive research on bat coronaviruses, has been at the center of controversy regarding the origins of COVID-19. The Wuhan Institute of Virology, where she works, has faced scrutiny amid claims that the COVID-19 virus may have originated from a laboratory leak—an allegation Shi has consistently denied.

China has firmly rejected the “CIA-backed theory” suggesting that COVID-19 was caused by a lab leak rather than natural transmission from a wet market.

While HKU5-CoV-2’s discovery highlights the ongoing risk of emerging viruses, scientists caution against overreaction. Although the virus can bind to human receptors, its lower efficiency compared to SARS-CoV-2 reduces the likelihood of a new pandemic.

The first COVID-19 cases were reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus eventually spread worldwide, leading to strict lockdowns and nearly seven million deaths globally.

