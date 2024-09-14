Come October 2025, TV Junk Food Advertisements In UK Will Be Banned Before 9pm- Here’s Why?

Several other countries are also considering similar bans. Norway plans to prohibit marketing of products like soft drinks, sweets, and ice cream to those under 18. Portugal has restricted unhealthy food advertising on TV and radio during times when children under 16 make up at least 25% of the audience.

Starting next year, online advertisements for junk food will be prohibited under new government regulations aimed at addressing childhood obesity. The ban, which will also extend to television ads shown before 9 p.m., will take effect in October 2025.

Health Minister Andrew Gwynne stated that these measures will “help protect children” from advertising that has been shown to influence their food preferences from an early age.

According to government data, over one in five children in England are overweight or obese by the time they begin primary school, with this figure rising to over one in three by the time they finish.

Which Foods and Drinks Could Be Banned?

The new rules will apply to foods that meet two conditions. Firstly, they must be categorized as “less healthy” based on a government scoring system that analyzes their nutritional content, including salt, fat, sugar, and protein levels. Secondly, they must fall into one of 13 food categories identified by the government:

1. Soft Drinks: Products containing added sugar, such as soda, lemonade, and squash, along with fruit juice, smoothies, and energy drinks.

2. Savory Snacks: Primarily crisps, but also crackers, rice cakes, tortilla chips, and Bombay mix. However, flavored nuts, dried fruit, and jerky are excluded.

3. Breakfast Cereals: This category includes granola, muesli, porridge oats, and other items typically found in the breakfast section of supermarkets.

4. Chocolates and Sweets: The majority of confectionary items, as well as popcorn and chewing gum, fall under this category.

5. Ice Cream: Dairy and non-dairy products like ice lollies, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and gelato are included.

6. Cakes and Cupcakes: This also covers flapjacks, doughnuts, and éclairs, though icing is excluded.

7. Biscuits and Bars: This includes protein and cereal bars, wafers, and toaster pastries.

8. Morning Goods: Croissants, pain au chocolat, and pastries, as well as crumpets, scones, fruit loaves, and hot cross buns.

9. Desserts and Puddings: Items like custard, jelly, and mousses, though tinned fruit, cream, and syrups are exempt.

10. Yogurt: Sweetened varieties, including non-dairy alternatives, probiotic yogurt, and drinkable types, are covered.

11. Pizza: All types and sizes of pizza, although plain bases and garlic bread are exempt.

12. Potatoes: Items like chips, hash browns, and croquettes are included, while plain and sweet potatoes that haven’t been processed are excluded.

13. Ready Meals: This broad category covers anything intended to be eaten as a main meal with minimal preparation, including sandwiches and burgers.

Exemptions to the ban include baby food, meal replacement products, weight control items, food supplements, and medicinal drinks.

Other Junk Food Restrictions

This upcoming ban is part of a series of government efforts to curb junk food consumption and reduce calorie intake. In 2009, restrictions were introduced to prevent junk food ads during programs aimed at children under 16. These rules also stopped the use of celebrities and animated characters to market unhealthy food to young children.

In 2016, a tax on sugary soft drinks was implemented, which by 2019 had reportedly cut around 45,000 tonnes of sugar from drinks sold in the UK, as manufacturers modified their recipes to reduce tax costs. In April 2022, it became mandatory for hospitality businesses with over 250 employees to display calorie counts on their menus. That same year, medium-to-large supermarkets in England were banned from promoting unhealthy food in certain prominent areas.

Similar Measures in Other Countries

The UK has been discussing the need to restrict junk food advertising since the 1990s. A 2001 report revealed that obesity in England had tripled over the previous 20 years. Around this time, the UK’s chief medical officers described obesity as a “time bomb,” warning that it would reduce life expectancy and increase NHS expenses.

Several other countries are also considering similar bans. Norway plans to prohibit marketing of products like soft drinks, sweets, and ice cream to those under 18. Portugal has restricted unhealthy food advertising on TV and radio during times when children under 16 make up at least 25% of the audience.

In 2023, the European Union recommended that its member states adopt restrictions on junk food advertising aimed at people under 18 across all media platforms, though this policy has not yet been approved by the European Parliament.