Common Food Dye Used In Doritos Makes Mice Transparent, New Study Hints Medical Uses

Scientists at Stanford University recently achieved a breakthrough by making a mouse’s skin temporarily transparent using a common food dye, which could lead to significant advancements for humans with further research.

The study, titled “Achieving Optical Transparency in Live Animals with Absorbing Molecules,” was published in Science on September 5.

In the experiment, researchers applied a solution of FD&C Yellow 5 (also known as tartrazine) to the abdomen, scalp, and hindlimb of a sedated mouse. This caused the mouse’s skin to turn red and appear transparent, revealing its internal organs.

According to the study’s authors, this non-invasive method is the first to make a mouse’s living organs visible without surgery.

Though the effects were temporary—fading once the dye was washed off—the results astonished the researchers. Dr. Guosong Hong, an assistant professor at Stanford and senior author of the paper, told a leading publication that the outcome was surprising.

Normally, adding dye makes substances more opaque, but in this case, applying the dye made the skin and muscle tissues clearer in the red spectrum of light.

While the study was conducted only on mice, Hong believes this method could one day benefit humans. Potential uses include non-invasive tumor detection, easier blood draws, and more precise laser tattoo removal.

However, Hong cautioned against using food dyes like Yellow 5 on human skin, as the toxic effects have not been thoroughly studied.

He added that human skin is much thicker than mouse skin, which would require further research before any clinical applications could be developed. Nevertheless, Hong remains optimistic that with safe delivery methods, this technique could eventually be used for medical purposes.

