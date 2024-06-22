Cool Air, Hot Issues- Unveiling the Health Hazards of Air Conditioning

AC is one of the most valuable innovations in human life as it offers a comfort to people in their everyday lives by controlling the heat and making the climate comfortable. However, hot air conditioned room has several effects on health and well-being as following: lets focus on the impacts that AC room may have in the human health once the person stays in the room for many hours and the precautions that should be taken.

1. Dry Skin and Dehydration

Another drawback of air conditioning is skin dryness, which is a typical sign of an disturbed natural body condition. That is because, that’s how AC units operate, by pulling the moisture out of the air to cool it and as you know, when moisture is pulled from the air it also comes off your skin. It paves way for production of rough, scaly and sometime even itchy skin and in severe circumstances, can worsen skin diseases such as eczema or dermatitis. Also the general decrease in the level of humidity may lead to the depletion of water in the body since it transpires much more intensively in the arid conditions.

2. Respiratory Issues

Some of the direct impact of air conditioning include respiratory complications if the system is not well maintained. People can suffer from diseases due to accumulation of dust, mold and other allergens in the filters and ducts of the air condition units and these particles may be circulated in the room through the ducts thus leading to allergic reactions, asthma and so on. However, it also posses the characteristic of being very cold and dry and this can lead to the irritation of the respiratory tract leading to symptoms like sore throat, dry cough and nasal congestion when inside the building.

3. Increased Susceptibility to Illness

Culturally and psychologically, it tends to disable the human body from enduring long durations in warmer temperatures and possibly put a dent on the immune syndrome. This lowers the bodily immune system thereby making individuals vulnerable to sicknesses like colds and flu. Besides, the circulation of air inside the shut environment enhances the spread of airborne disease causing bacteria, thus leading to a higher chance of getting infected.

4. Headaches and Fatigue

Headaches and fatigue are the psychological effects that follow from long hours of being in air-conditioned environment. The cold air results in the vasoconstriction of blood vessels in the brain, which manifests as tension or migraine headaches. In addition, proper circulation of fresh air and possible presence of polluting agents within a room that has an air conditioner, leads to poor quality of air within that enclosed room, which may in turn cause one to feel more drained or tired.

Must Read- The Pitfalls Of DIY Micro-Needling: Why At-Home Derma-Rolling Can Be Dangerous

5. Eye Irritation

Air conditioning systems also cause Dryness to the eyes, redness and even irritation like conditions as a result of dry air. It also posed a major challenge for those who use contact lenses for especial they risk developing eye infection, and the lenses becomes uncomfortable when there is no moisture.

6. Muscle and Joint Pain

When the bones get in contact with cold air from an air conditioning system, for example, muscles and joint pains, particularly for the elderly who have arthritis or other related disorders, become worse. This also causes discomfort as well as pain in muscles and joints if one is constantly exposed to a cold environment and switching between an air-conditioned space and a ‘normal’ environment.

7. Psychological Effects

Although air conditioning affords the objective of making individuals in the environment comfortable physically, it has psychological implications as well. Research also showed that people who spent long hours inside the enclosure with little or no access to fresh air and natural sources of light tend to isolate themselves, develop anxiety, or even depression. Absolute stability of the environment may also limit the normally expected variation of temperatures and energy which in turn results to boredom in the achievement of tasks.

Tips for mitigating the side effects

It is still possible that full elimination of air conditioning is not possible but several strategies can reduce its negative impacts. To minimize the effects of AC in skin dryness, ensure that you take a lot of water to compensate for water loss through the skin and use a humidifier to put water in the room back into appropriate levels. This looks at the texture and quality of the air by advising that your AC unit be regularly checked to avoid the accumulation of allergens and pollutants. There should be regular and formal opening of windows to enhance fresh air circulation so as to minimize the degree of pollutant concentration indoors. When you can, smooth on creams and lotions to your skin, and also spend sometime out of airconditioned room to get access to natural air and sunlight.

Although, having cool air in the rooms have a plus side, being surrounded by air conditioned rooms for several hours daily will cause several physical discomfort such as; skin becoming dry, respiratory disorder,-headache, and several psychological complaints. So if you will be more proactive in minimizing the said adverse effects, then even though you are living in comfort via the presence of air conditioning systems, your health is not at risk.

Also Read- Starting Strong- Enhance Your Life with Mindful Morning Practices

Show Full Article