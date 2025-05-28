Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Health»
  • Cool Down Naturally: Best Summer Smoothies & Drinks For Skin Hydration And UV Protection

Cool Down Naturally: Best Summer Smoothies & Drinks For Skin Hydration And UV Protection

Avoid sugary and caffeinated drinks, and sip your way to better hydration and glowing skin all season long!

Cool Down Naturally: Best Summer Smoothies & Drinks For Skin Hydration And UV Protection

As temperatures soar, staying hydrated is more important than ever to prevent heat-related illnesses like hyperthermia. Did you know that your skin is made up of about 64% water?


As temperatures soar, staying hydrated is more important than ever to prevent heat-related illnesses like hyperthermia. Did you know that your skin is made up of about 64% water? Proper hydration is essential not only for your overall health but also for your skin’s natural ability to protect itself from harmful UV rays.

To keep cool and maintain healthy skin this summer, it’s best to avoid sugary and caffeinated drinks that can dehydrate you. Instead, opt for these delicious and nourishing summer smoothies and refreshing drinks packed with antioxidants and hydrating properties:

Berry Smoothies: A Sweet Shield Against UV Damage

Berries are summer’s favorite fruits and for good reason. Rich in antioxidants, they help neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative stress on your skin caused by UV exposure. Enjoy a mixed berry smoothie to boost your skin’s natural defense while staying cool.

Aloe Vera Juice: The Natural Burn Healer

Known as the ‘burn plant,’ aloe vera has been used for centuries to treat burns and soothe sun-damaged skin. Aloe vera juice contains anti-inflammatory properties that calm skin irritated by UV rays and provide deep hydration to help repair sun-exposed skin.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Watermelon: Nature’s Sunscreen

Watermelon is not only refreshing but also offers skin protection through lycopene, a powerful antioxidant found in red fruits. Lycopene acts as a natural sunscreen and aids in skin repair, making watermelon a must-have summer treat.

Cucumber and Mint-Infused Water: Refresh and Protect

Starting your day with cucumber and mint-infused water is a refreshing way to hydrate and protect your skin. Both ingredients are rich in antioxidants that help prevent cell damage caused by free radicals, supporting your skin’s fight against sun damage.

Other Nutritious Options:

  • Papaya Smoothie: Loaded with vitamins and antioxidants to nourish your skin.

  • Bottle Gourd Smoothie: Hydrating and low in calories, great for skin health.

  • Vegetable Smoothie: A nutritious blend packed with antioxidants for overall skin protection.

Tips for Staying Hydrated and Healthy This Summer:

  • Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

  • Avoid high-sugar and caffeinated beverages.

  • Include antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables in your diet.

  • Protect your skin with sunscreen and wear protective clothing outdoors.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again In India

Filed under

refreshing summer drinks summer smoothies

newsx

RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To...
newsx

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You
newsx

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It
newsx

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To...
Power Prices Hit Zero In

Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand
As temperatures soar, sta

Cool Down Naturally: Best Summer Smoothies & Drinks For Skin Hydration And UV Protection
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To Check Your Score Online

RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To...

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To Me First”

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To...

Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand

Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand

Entertainment

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To Me First”

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings in Punjabi in New Song Teaser

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Dirty PR’ Tweet

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You