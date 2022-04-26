Corbevax was also given emergency use authorization by the DCGI for children aged 5 to 12.

In response to an increase in Covid cases in schools, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorization to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children aged 6 to 12.

The DCGI gave its clearance following recommendations from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19 (CDSCO).

For the first two months, the DCGI has asked the vaccine maker to submit safety data, including data on adverse occurrences, with due analysis every 15 days. Following that, Bharat Biotech will be required to report data on a monthly basis for up to five months.

On December 24, 2021, the DCGI issued Covaxin an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for children aged 12 to 18. It is now being given to people between the ages of 15 and 18.

Corbevax has also been given emergency use authorization by the DCGI for children aged 5 to 12. Those between the ages of 12 and 14 are currently receiving the immunisation.

In addition, Zydus Cadila’s vaccine ZycovD has been authorised for use in children aged 12 and up in a two-dose regimen.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to say that the recent approvals have strengthened India’s campaign against Covid.