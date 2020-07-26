At the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, in Haryana, Rohtak, the first part of phase 1 human trial of Covaxin, India's first coronavirus vaccine, has been completed. The principal investigator of the vaccine trial team, Dr. Savita Verma, informed about it on Saturday.

At the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, in Haryana, Rohtak, the first part of phase 1 human trial of Covaxin, India’s first coronavirus vaccine, has been completed. The principal investigator of the vaccine trial team, Dr. Savita Verma, informed about it on Saturday and said that after the encouraging results of the first part of phase-1 trials of the vaccine, six people have been administered for the second part of phase-1 trials. She also said that 50 people from all over India were administered the vaccine.

On July 17, human trials of Covaxin had started with three volunteers getting the vaccine on that day.

People aged 18-55 years having no co-morbid conditions were administered for Covaxin Phase 1 trials.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020: How to check MPBSE 12th Result on mobile phone

Also read: Recite Hanuman Chalisa 5 times a day to stop Coronavirus spread

In alliance with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, Bharat Biotech has developed and manufactured Covaxin.

At AIIMS, Delhi also the trials of Covaxin has begun. The first dose of the injection was given to a man, who is in his 30s. Since last week, for the trial of Covaxin at Delhi, over 3,500 volunteers have already registered.

On Friday, the principal investigator of the study at AIIMS-Delhi said that no immediate side-effects have been observed so far.

The ICMR has chosen 12 medical facilities across the country where phase 1 human trials of coronavirus vaccine are being conducted presently.

ICMR- National Institute of Virology, Pune isolated a strain of SARS-CoV-2 from which Covaxin is derived.

Also read: Rajasthan crisis: Congress launches #SpeakUpForDemocracy campaign

For all the latest Health News, download NewsX App