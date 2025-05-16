COVID-19 Cases Surge In Hong Kong And Singapore Amid Resurgent Wave Across Asia

A fresh wave of COVID-19 is sweeping through parts of Asia, triggering renewed warnings from health officials in Hong Kong and Singapore. Both cities are experiencing a sharp rise in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, raising concerns about the virus’s continued impact.

Hong Kong Sees Highest Positivity and Severe Cases in a Year

COVID-19 activity in Hong Kong is currently “quite high,” said Albert Au, head of the Communicable Disease Branch at the city’s Centre for Health Protection. Speaking to local media this week, Au highlighted that the percentage of respiratory samples testing positive for COVID has reached its highest level in the past year.

Severe outcomes, including fatalities, have also surged. According to data from the Centre for Health Protection, 31 severe cases, including deaths, were recorded in the week through May 3 — the highest figure in about a year. While current case numbers have yet to reach the peaks of the past two years, other indicators suggest a broad spread of the virus. Rising viral loads in sewage samples and an increase in COVID-related medical consultations and hospitalizations all point to active transmission in the city of over seven million residents.

Singapore Issues First COVID Update in Nearly a Year Amid Spike

Singapore’s Ministry of Health has also sounded the alarm, issuing its first COVID-19 update in almost a year. In the week ending May 3, the estimated number of infections jumped by 28% to 14,200 compared to the previous week. Hospitalizations also rose by approximately 30% over the same period.

Singapore, which now only publishes case updates during noticeable surges, attributed the rise in infections to factors such as waning immunity among the population. However, the health ministry stated that there is “no indication that the circulating variants are more transmissible—or cause more severe cases—than during the pandemic.”

Asia-Wide COVID Surge Prompts Renewed Health Advisories

The spike in cases across two of Asia’s largest financial hubs is part of a broader resurgence across the region. COVID-19, now considered endemic, has continued to re-emerge periodically, prompting health officials to renew calls for vaccinations. Authorities are urging the public—especially high-risk individuals—to stay up to date with their booster shots.

Unlike many respiratory viruses that peak during colder months, COVID-19’s resurgence as the northern hemisphere heads into summer highlights its ability to infect large segments of the population regardless of season.

China and Thailand Also Report Upticks

In China, the latest data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the country may be heading toward a COVID peak similar to that of last summer. Between late March and early May, the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests among patients seeking diagnoses at hospitals more than doubled.

Thailand is also witnessing a post-holiday surge. The country’s Department of Disease Control reported two cluster outbreaks so far this year. Authorities have linked the rise in cases to April’s Songkran festival, a nationwide celebration that draws large gatherings.

