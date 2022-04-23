Delhi reported 1,042 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours the highest number since February 10 of this year

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Friday, the national capital reported 1,042 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours (77 more than yesterday), the highest number since February 10 of this year.

With this, the number of active cases in the national capital has surpassed 3,000, and now stands at 3,253. However, the city’s case positivity rate is 4.64 percent on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Delhi Government has issued new Standard operating procedures (SOPs) guidelines for schools and colleges. The AAP-led Delhi government has instructed schools to do daily symptom check, set up quarantine rooms in campus, employ thermal scans, and sanitize hands. Mumbai, on the other side, has reported 69 more cases with no death in last 24 hours.