It is a so-called "recombinant" mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains. According to preliminary research, the XE variation has a 9.8 percent growth rate above the BA.2, often known as the "stealth variety" due to its ability to avoid detection. According to the World Health Organization, the newest mutation may be more transmissible than prior ones.

On Wednesday, India reported the first case of a novel strain of COVID-19, indicating the emergence of a potentially deadly scenario in the country. The first XE variant occurrence occurred at a time when COVID cases were decreasing.

A 50-year-old woman who visited South Africa in February was confirmed to have the XE version of the virus, which is considered to be more transmissible. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the lady was asymptomatic and had no comorbidities. According to the local authorities, she had gotten both doses of the COMIRNATY immunisation.

However, official authorities have refuted allegations that India had discovered the first Covid-19 version. “Present evidence does not point to it being the ‘XE’ form of COVID-19,”

What is the XE coronavirus variant?

The XE vairant is the subvariant of Omicron COVID-19.

According to the WHO’s most recent update, the XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2) was first detected in the UK on January 19, and over 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since then.

Symptoms of the XE COVID variant

Fatigue, dizziness, headaches, sore throat, fever, heart illness, and palpitation are some of the symptoms of XE COVID variants.

However, XE patients also have COVID symptoms such as loss of smell and taste.

Is the XE variation dangerous? What are health professionals saying?

Because it is a subtype of Omicron, health professionals believe it will not be as severe as The XE variety may be 10% more transmissible than the prevalent BA.2 form.

However, this is a very small benefit for XE, and even this has not been validated as of yet. The fact that there has been no notable rise in the occurrence of the XE variation since its discovery three months ago suggests that it may not be a major concern at this time.

Health specialists have likewise disregarded concerns about the XE version of the coronavirus. Dr. Raman Gangakhedekar, senior epidemiologist and former chief scientist of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), stated that when a recombinant arises, it tends to continue for a shorter period of time.

“Recombinant events are chance events because two different types of viruses are in the body and they tend to develop a recombinant new virus,” Gangakhedekar said.

Rakesh Mishra, director of the Tata Institute of Genetics and Society, stated that Omicron arrived in November (in South Africa) and spread over the world in 4 to 5 weeks, replacing Delta (which triggered the second wave in April-May last year), but XE has not. “I don’t believe XE is a worry for us. It doesn’t appear like we need to be concerned. However, we must exercise prudence and adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, “he stated.

Ashoka University's Dean of Biosciences and Health Research, Anurag Agrawal, stated that there is "no urgent worldwide signal of worry as of yet."