India added 1,549 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of tests done in the past 24 hours to 3,84,499, continuing the downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases had dipped below 2,000, with 1,761 new infections discovered across the country. India’s active caseload currently stands at 25,106, according to government data. It accounts for 0.06 percent of all positive cases in the country.

The infection has claimed the lives of 31 people in the previous 24 hours. The death toll has risen to 5,16,510 people, with the case fatality rate remaining unchanged at 1.20 percent.

In the previous 24 hours, 2,652 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 4,24,67,774. The recovery rate was likewise unchanged from yesterday, at 98.74 percent. At 0.40 percent, both the daily and weekly positive rates remained unchanged. Meanwhile, the coverage of the ongoing COVID-19 immunisation effort has surpassed 181.24 crores.

According to provisional statistics till 7 a.m. today, 1,81,24,97,303 vaccination doses have been provided, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This was accomplished through 2,14,03,116 sessions, according to the report.

17,99,684 doses of Corbevax vaccine were provided in the immunisation drive for youngsters aged 12-14 years, which began on March 16 this year. This is the only vaccination available to children in this age range. So far, 2,17,49,035 individuals have received the ‘precaution dosage,’ which has been provided to frontline employees, healthcare personnel, and those over the age of 60. Healthcare employees received 43,59,722, frontline workers received 66,66,494, and persons over the age of 60 received 1,07,22,819 of these.

A total of 5,62,15,365 first doses and 3,55,29,066 second doses have been administered to children in the age group 15-18 years. They are being administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Meanwhile, the ministry in a statement said that more than 183.52 crore (1,83,52,25,060) vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the government’s free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.

Over 17.21 crore (17,21,00,256) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered, it further stated.