According to Union Health Ministry, India has reported 3,275 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.

According to Union Health Ministry, India has reported 3,275 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.

With this, the number of active cases in India has risen to 19,719, accounting for 0.05 percent of the country’s total COVID positive cases.

However, the Ministry states that the country’s weekly positivity rate is currently at 0.78 percent, while the daily positivity rate is at 0.77 percent.

In the last 24 hours, the infection has claimed the lives of up to 55 people.

In the previous 24 hours, 3,010 people have recovered from COVID, bringing India’s total number of recovered patients to 4,25,47,699 since the outbreak began. As a result, India’s recovery rate is 98.74 percent.

According to the statement, 4,23,430 COVID-19 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. In total, India has done around 83.93 crore (83,93,79,007) tests.

India’s COVID-19 immunization coverage has surpassed 189.63 crore (1,89,63,30,362) today. This was accomplished by a total of 2,34,93,473 sessions.

More than 2.97 crore (2,97,07,359) teenagers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since it was launched on March 16 for the age range 12-14 years.