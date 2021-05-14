Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, two worst-affected states of Covid-19 in South India, have announced complete lockdown. Karnataka has detected the double mutant variant (B.1.617).

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, being the two worst-affected states of Covid-19 in South India, have now announced complete lockdown. The lockdown in the states has started from 10 May 2021 and will be continuing for the next two weeks, till May 24.

Tamil Nadu recorded its biggest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases and fatalities on Friday, with 27,397 infections and 241 deaths. The total case count reached 13.51 lakh and the toll stood at 15,412. The state touched the new spike in just a day after logging a record 26,465 cases and 197 deaths.

Karnataka, on the other hand, has detected 86 new cases of the “double mutant” variant (B.1.617). Owing to this, the state has been reporting more than 35,000 cases every day and more than 400 deaths. As both the states grapple with a heavy spike in cases, they have started facing a shortage of beds and oxygen.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said a total lockdown which began on May 10 had to be fastened due to a sharp increase in daily infections. “The total lockdown will be enforced from 4am on May 10 to 4am on May 24 to further intensify the efforts to curb the spread of the disease,” he said.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, in the view of the high spike of COVID-19 cases, announced lockdown-like restrictions in the southern state from May 10 in view of spiralling Covid-19 cases. All shops and commercial establishments, hotels, pubs and bars were to remain closed during this period.

Both the states, only to exempt essential services like food, medicine, milk, fruits and vegetables will be available from 6 am to 10 am, people have been strictly warned to not come out in public places.