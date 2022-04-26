India has recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases, a little decrease from the previous day's 2541 cases

According to reports, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted BharatBiotech’s COVAXIN restricted emergency use authorization for children aged 6 to 12.

ZycovD (Zydus Cadila vaccine) has also been given emergency use authorization by the DCGI for children over the age of 12 and Corbevax has been given emergency use authorization for children aged 5 to 12.

In the recent 24 hours, India has recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases, a little decrease from the previous day’s 2541 cases.

According to a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare bulletin released on Tuesday, the active caseload has decreased from 16,522 to 15,636, with the positive rate down to 0.55 percent.

In the previous 24 hours, 1,970 COVID patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic to 4,25,23,311. The percentage of recovery is 98.75 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 4,49,197 COVID-19 tests were performed, bringing the total number of tests to 83.54 crores.

Meanwhile, 1,399 COVID-related deaths have been reported in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 52,3622.

In terms of vaccination, 22,83,224 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out throughout this time period. With this, the total number of vaccines given out as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign has now reached 1,87,95,76,423.

Following this, it is being suspected that Delhi government might take some strict action as a precaution to stop the spread of virus.