Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 3,545 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, with a daily case positive rate of 0.76 percent.

However, with the recovery of 3,549 COVID patients during this time, the country’s active cases decreased from 19,719 on Thursday to 19,688 today, accounting for 0.05 percent of all cases. Since the beginning of the epidemic, there have been 4,25,51,248 recoveries. The percentage of recovery is 98.74 percent.

In the previous 24 hours, 27 individuals have died, bringing the total death toll in the country to 5,24,002.

At the moment, the weekly positive rate is 0.79 percent.

In the last 24 hours, India did 83.98 crore COVID tests. So far, 4,65,918 COVID samples have been evaluated across the country.

In terms of immunization, 16,59,843 new COVID vaccinations were administered throughout this time. The total number of vaccine doses given out as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign now stands at 1,89,81,52,695.