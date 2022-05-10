Delhi now has 5,369 active COVID cases in the city.

Delhi Government has issued a health advisory on Monday stating that the national capital has registered 799 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 1,366 COVID patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,63,502.

There are now 5,369 active COVID cases in the city. The positivity rate on Sunday was 4.94 percent, based on 14,107 samples analyzed in the previous 24 hours.

In the previous 24 hours, the city has reported three deaths owing to the disease, bringing the total number of COVID deaths in Delhi to 26,182.

During the immunization drive in the city, 51,761 people received COVID shots, bringing the total number of vaccine doses administered to 3,37,36,679.