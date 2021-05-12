As more infectious variants of Covid hits hard with a spike, increasing number of deaths in Japan is handicapping the hospital resources. As 96% of the critical beds are occupied the hospitals are at the verge of collapse. Yasutoshi Kido, a professor at Osaka City University’s Graduate school of medicine on Monday said, “Compared to the number of infections, the number of beds for severe cases is very limited in Japan.”

Seychelles, which had raced up to vaccinate its population has vaccinated more of its population against Covid-19 than any other country, saw active cases more than double in the week of May. Seychelles used Sinopharm shots to 57% to those who were vaccinated and the rest with Covishield. This raising concerns that vaccination is not helping turns the tide in some places. The health ministry of Archipelago on Monday announced that the situation is worsening with cases rising more than double since last week.

This failure can’t be determined without detailed assessment and evaluation of the situation, said the World Health Organization. A clinical professor of medicine at Dartmouth Geisel School of medicine said, genetic sequence and the data can be used to compare the vaccines and vaccinated people to get to know about the severity of the infections.

The daily count of cases in India surges to more than 4L in the second wave which was unexpected after five-month long downfall in Covid cases. The election rallies and lack of Covid-appropriate behavior has been blamed for this phenomenal rise in cases. Since last few months scientists has found that several new variants of the virus are seen to be circulating in the Indian population.

While Anurag Agarwal, director of Delhi-based Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology said, the new variants which is found to be circulating which has given a surge in cases is because it is faster-transmitting variant. Gayle Smith, the State Department’s coordinator for global Covid response in a conference said, the surge in India is “very, very serious.” With two Quad nations battling Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to question how will Quad nail Xi and China’s malicious plan of biological warfare.