Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday that the number of COVID-19 cases in India increased by 3,805 in the last 24 hours.

India recorded 3,545 COVID-19 cases on Friday. India’s overall COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 4,30,98,743. The active caseload in India is now 20,303, accounting for 0.05 percent of all cases.

In the previous 24 hours, 22 people have died in the country as a result of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total death toll to 5,24,024.

The country’s recovery rate was reported to be 98.74 percent. This comes after 3,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of Coronavirus recoveries to 4,25,54,416.

According to government data, 4,87,544 COVID-19 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 0.78 percent. The optimism rate for the week is 0.79 percent.

Ministry also reported that 190 crore vaccine doses had been delivered so far as part of the statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.